Plans to transform grubby Granite Mile building waylaid over cost fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans to transform grubby Granite Mile building waylaid over cost fears

The 101-103 Union Street address was bought by the council amid the ambitious Aberdeen Market project.

By Alastair Gossip and Ben Hendry
The future of the prominent Union Street building remains unclear.
The future of the prominent Union Street building remains unclear. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park

A pilot project aimed at breathing new life into upper storeys along Aberdeen’s Granite Mile has been put on the backburner amid soaring construction costs.

The 101-103 Union Street building was purchased as Aberdeen City Council drew up blueprints to create a new market to its rear.

City visionaries said it could be turned into a mix of “upmarket apartments”, offices and cafes.

And they wanted to use it as a catalyst to spur on similar efforts along the struggling street.

Aberdeen Market was demolished. Image: DC Thomson
This doorway once led to a corridor linking to the former market building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Since then, a lot of progress has been made when it comes to the £50 million market development and work is expected to begin within weeks.

But the largely vacant 101-103 Union Street spot, with a gift and record shop at the ground floor, has been left alone.

Why did the council buy 101-103 Union Street?

When it picked up the old BHS and market buildings, the local authority also acquired the address in question.

At the moment, the upper floors of the dingy C-listed building are “vacant storage accommodation”.

The former BHS was gutted a while ago. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

The property was bought with the idea of “considering the conversion” of the upper storeys into “economic use”.

A report penned last year explains that this would form an “exemplar project to help promote this type of development” elsewhere on the Granite Mile.

Essentially, it could provide a blueprint others could follow – bringing more and more homes into a resurgent city centre.

What could become of the building?

Previous owner Rockspring first thought the building could be turned into flats, and secured planning permission for the change in 2019.

But the scheme never made it off the ground “due to lack of market demand, and their plans to dispose of the site”.

The rear of 101-103 Union Street facing the demolished site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council regeneration tsars intended to scope out the options for the site, eyeing up a potential mix of “high end apartments” along with a cafe and shops as one option.

Another would see offices incorporated into the design as well, while a diner could be built at the back – facing out onto The Green.

The site previously occupied by a BHS store on Union Street and the old market on The Green and Market Street.
The site previously occupied by the BHS store on Union Street and the old market on The Green and Market Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In December 2022, councillors were told that attempts to revive the building would result in a loss of at least £1.8 million.

But they were assured a fresh report would be on their desks within 12 months.

During a recent debate on the future of the city centre, Conservative councillor Ryan Houghton asked where it was…

Impatience as work on 101-103 Union Street stalls

Mr Houghton questioned why it had now been pushed back an entire year to December 11, 2024.

He said: “I am a little concerned at how long this is taking.

“I accept market conditions are not easy, however construction has not just frozen. Things are moving.

“And when we have assets we want to produce income for the council, we need to get things moving.”

The Green could host market stalls outside the planned new Aberdeen market, to be built by the city council. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
The rear of 101-103 Union Street can be seen here overlooking this design of the planned events area at the new market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

So why has work on 101-103 Union Street been pushed back?

The council’s corporate landlord Stephen Booth explained that any work would still be likely to cost the authority dearly.

The shop is  a popular part of the city centre for record collectors. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He added: “There is nothing that has happened between the original report and now that would make it worthwhile spending money to update that feasibility study.

“That’s why we have delayed taking that forward. To take it forward at this stage would leave us in a deficit position from any investment required.”

The shops on that stretch of Union Street on a grey December day. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What would you like to see on the upper levels of 101-103 Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

However, Mr Booth said the “nominal rent” being paid by the current tenant would “cover any holding costs”.

He concluded: “I accept we need to look at some point, but the natural time would be as the Union Street works are complete and the market is developed.

“But to spend more money at this point wouldn’t be my recommendation.”

In other words, the plans could hinge on whether the new market ushers in an era of enhanced city centre footfall.

Read our extensive interview with operator Allan Henderson on why he’s the right man to make a success of the project 

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff-registered fishing vessel Orion.
Tories claim bigger earnings add up to Brexit boost for Scottish fishing
A puffin sits in a steel bowl on a scale.
'Feisty' puffin rescued seconds before being swept out to sea at Aberdeenshire beach
From January 3 drop-off fees for drivers of the airport's official taxi firm will increase from £2 to £5. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers face 150% drop-off price increase from tomorrow
Meldrum House Hotel, Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen lawyer accused of New Year assault on partner at luxury hotel
Zanres in Ellon will be taken over by Sea Salt + Sole next week
Zanres Ellon taken over by rival chipper Sea Salt + Sole
Aberdeen Muslim community is 'in deep pain' after their Imam lost 30 family members in 24 hours in Gaza. Image of Aberdeen Mosque/DCThomson
‘He is in deep pain’: Aberdeen Imam loses 30 family members in 24 hours…
The Aberdeen sign on Castlegate.
Union Street: Is Aberdeen's Granite Mile finally on the up?
Udny Green Church
Retired professor ploughs more than £500,000 into restoring Udny Green church
Trailer manufactured by Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams,
Exclusive: Fraserburgh trailer-maker Gray & Adams starts 2024 in fine fettle
Leslie Parish Church home plans sparked grave concerns.
Donside church to become home despite fears about 'peace and contemplation' of graveyard being…

Conversation