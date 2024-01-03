Plans to transform grubby Granite Mile building waylaid over cost fears

A pilot project aimed at breathing new life into upper storeys along Aberdeen’s Granite Mile has been put on the backburner amid soaring construction costs.

The 101-103 Union Street building was purchased as Aberdeen City Council drew up blueprints to create a new market to its rear.

City visionaries said it could be turned into a mix of “upmarket apartments”, offices and cafes.

And they wanted to use it as a catalyst to spur on similar efforts along the struggling street.

Since then, a lot of progress has been made when it comes to the £50 million market development and work is expected to begin within weeks.

But the largely vacant 101-103 Union Street spot, with a gift and record shop at the ground floor, has been left alone.

Why did the council buy 101-103 Union Street?

When it picked up the old BHS and market buildings, the local authority also acquired the address in question.

At the moment, the upper floors of the dingy C-listed building are “vacant storage accommodation”.

The property was bought with the idea of “considering the conversion” of the upper storeys into “economic use”.

A report penned last year explains that this would form an “exemplar project to help promote this type of development” elsewhere on the Granite Mile.

Essentially, it could provide a blueprint others could follow – bringing more and more homes into a resurgent city centre.

What could become of the building?

Previous owner Rockspring first thought the building could be turned into flats, and secured planning permission for the change in 2019.

But the scheme never made it off the ground “due to lack of market demand, and their plans to dispose of the site”.

Council regeneration tsars intended to scope out the options for the site, eyeing up a potential mix of “high end apartments” along with a cafe and shops as one option.

Another would see offices incorporated into the design as well, while a diner could be built at the back – facing out onto The Green.

In December 2022, councillors were told that attempts to revive the building would result in a loss of at least £1.8 million.

But they were assured a fresh report would be on their desks within 12 months.

During a recent debate on the future of the city centre, Conservative councillor Ryan Houghton asked where it was…

Impatience as work on 101-103 Union Street stalls

Mr Houghton questioned why it had now been pushed back an entire year to December 11, 2024.

He said: “I am a little concerned at how long this is taking.

“I accept market conditions are not easy, however construction has not just frozen. Things are moving.

“And when we have assets we want to produce income for the council, we need to get things moving.”

So why has work on 101-103 Union Street been pushed back?

The council’s corporate landlord Stephen Booth explained that any work would still be likely to cost the authority dearly.

He added: “There is nothing that has happened between the original report and now that would make it worthwhile spending money to update that feasibility study.

“That’s why we have delayed taking that forward. To take it forward at this stage would leave us in a deficit position from any investment required.”

However, Mr Booth said the “nominal rent” being paid by the current tenant would “cover any holding costs”.

He concluded: “I accept we need to look at some point, but the natural time would be as the Union Street works are complete and the market is developed.

“But to spend more money at this point wouldn’t be my recommendation.”

In other words, the plans could hinge on whether the new market ushers in an era of enhanced city centre footfall.

