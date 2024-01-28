Lots of interest in new creative space in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lots of interest in new creative space in Aberdeen

Mark Kemp, of FortyTwo Studio, is developing a co-working 'hub' in the city's west end.

By Ian Forsyth
Mark Kemp, managing director and owner, FortyTwo Studio.
Mark Kemp, managing director and owner, FortyTwo Studio. Image: Hoolet

The boss of an Aberdeen company is delighted by the response after he threw open the doors of  its new west end offices to encourage young creative talent to stay in the north-east.

Design, brand and digital agency FortyTwo Studio moved from Crown Street into Mid Stocket Road last year.

With room to spare at the new site, owner and managing director Mark Kemp wanted to make it a co-working hub for the creative industries.

The Press and Journal revealed last May he was launching the facility as a creative base for young people starting out in the sector.

Alongside two refurbished self-contained spaces for like-minded businesses, the building has a photo studio for hire.

Doric Skateboards moves in

Mr Kemp now reports there has been a “very positive” response to his initiative.

He said: “Many students, recent graduates and experienced practitioners got in touch to find out more about our plans and visit the space.

“This type of early engagement is vital for our plans, as they are going to be sculpted with the real needs of the industry in mind. Talking with a wide range of people in the sector remains central.

“We already have one tenant – Doric Skateboards (Aberdeen-based clothing and skateboard brand) – leasing one of the spaces as a print workshop.

“It moved in at the end of the year, which was great to see. It loves the space available and the flexibility to make the workshop its own.

“Also, being part of a more creative community in the longer term was definitely a motivation.”

Mr Kemp added: “The photo studio is being used regularly only by ourselves at the moment.

“However, over the next couple of months it will be open for students to use during the week. We’ll release details of this soon.

“We have also had schools and colleges using the larger space for their students.”

Mr Kemp at FortyTwo Studio's base in Aberdeen.
Mr Kemp at FortyTwo Studio’s base in Aberdeen. Image: Hoolet

He continued: “It’s been very satisfying that, with very little marketing and communication, we’ve had real interest across the very broad creative industries.

“We are more confident than ever that the region needs such a space to thrive.

“However, it’s about creating the right space for businesses, organisations and practitioners who are kindred spirits and share a common vision, so we are in no real rush to fill every space. It has to work for all parties.”

Mr Kemp also shared his views on the current fortunes of creative industries in the north-east – and what the future may hold for them in an uncertain economic climate.

He added: “Through every economic cycle, like many service sectors, the creative industries can sometimes be sensitive to such challenges.

“However, businesses like ours can be robust due the scale of client markets available to us.

“There is not one business or organisation which does not need the support of a brand or digital agency in some form at one point in time.

‘Always’ new creative opportunities

“Indeed, many require regular and ongoing creative and strategic support.

“Across brand, packaging, digital and marketing, there are always opportunities to forge a career and build a business – even when competition and situation is tough.”

Mr Kemp urged firms of all kinds to “be tenacious, build a network, get to know like-minded businesses and peers and remember to keep knocking on doors.”

“This determination will help you find connections, be memorable and help you stand out,” he added.

There are always opportunities for us to grow and deliver for new and established clients alike.”

Asked how FortyTwo Studio is coping in the uncertain business environment, he said: “We are fortunate to have a very loyal and varied client base.

“Working across a number of business sectors has ensured there are always opportunities for us to grow and deliver for new and established clients alike.

“We see growth and diversification in a number of areas, as with uncertainty comes the need for businesses to be clear about what they offer, understand what customers really value and build a brand that delivers.”

The new co-working space for creative businesses in Aberdeen.
The new co-working space for creative businesses in Aberdeen. Image: Hoolet

Mr Kemp, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, launched his business in late 2015.

He is also a co-founder of Conscious Leaders Scotland, a group of socially-conscious business owners and thought leaders.

