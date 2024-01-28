Lots of interest in new creative space in Aberdeen

The boss of an Aberdeen company is delighted by the response after he threw open the doors of its new west end offices to encourage young creative talent to stay in the north-east.

Design, brand and digital agency FortyTwo Studio moved from Crown Street into Mid Stocket Road last year.

With room to spare at the new site, owner and managing director Mark Kemp wanted to make it a co-working hub for the creative industries.

The Press and Journal revealed last May he was launching the facility as a creative base for young people starting out in the sector.

Alongside two refurbished self-contained spaces for like-minded businesses, the building has a photo studio for hire.

Doric Skateboards moves in

Mr Kemp now reports there has been a “very positive” response to his initiative.

He said: “Many students, recent graduates and experienced practitioners got in touch to find out more about our plans and visit the space.

“This type of early engagement is vital for our plans, as they are going to be sculpted with the real needs of the industry in mind. Talking with a wide range of people in the sector remains central.

“We already have one tenant – Doric Skateboards (Aberdeen-based clothing and skateboard brand) – leasing one of the spaces as a print workshop.

“It moved in at the end of the year, which was great to see. It loves the space available and the flexibility to make the workshop its own.

“Also, being part of a more creative community in the longer term was definitely a motivation.”

Mr Kemp added: “The photo studio is being used regularly only by ourselves at the moment.

“However, over the next couple of months it will be open for students to use during the week. We’ll release details of this soon.

“We have also had schools and colleges using the larger space for their students.”

He continued: “It’s been very satisfying that, with very little marketing and communication, we’ve had real interest across the very broad creative industries.

“We are more confident than ever that the region needs such a space to thrive.

“However, it’s about creating the right space for businesses, organisations and practitioners who are kindred spirits and share a common vision, so we are in no real rush to fill every space. It has to work for all parties.”

Mr Kemp also shared his views on the current fortunes of creative industries in the north-east – and what the future may hold for them in an uncertain economic climate.

He added: “Through every economic cycle, like many service sectors, the creative industries can sometimes be sensitive to such challenges.

“However, businesses like ours can be robust due the scale of client markets available to us.

“There is not one business or organisation which does not need the support of a brand or digital agency in some form at one point in time.

‘Always’ new creative opportunities

“Indeed, many require regular and ongoing creative and strategic support.

“Across brand, packaging, digital and marketing, there are always opportunities to forge a career and build a business – even when competition and situation is tough.”

Mr Kemp urged firms of all kinds to “be tenacious, build a network, get to know like-minded businesses and peers and remember to keep knocking on doors.”

“This determination will help you find connections, be memorable and help you stand out,” he added.

There are always opportunities for us to grow and deliver for new and established clients alike.”

Asked how FortyTwo Studio is coping in the uncertain business environment, he said: “We are fortunate to have a very loyal and varied client base.

“Working across a number of business sectors has ensured there are always opportunities for us to grow and deliver for new and established clients alike.

“We see growth and diversification in a number of areas, as with uncertainty comes the need for businesses to be clear about what they offer, understand what customers really value and build a brand that delivers.”

Mr Kemp, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, launched his business in late 2015.

He is also a co-founder of Conscious Leaders Scotland, a group of socially-conscious business owners and thought leaders.