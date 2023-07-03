Union Street empty shops: City to pay up to half of refurbishment costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street empty shops: City to pay up to half of refurbishment costs

There are hopes offering to pay up to £35,000 towards half of reconfiguring empty shops could revive the Granite Mile.

By Alastair Gossip
Will grants of up to £35,000 be enough to entice business owners to take up one of Union Street's empty shops? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson, October 2021
Business owners could be offered up to £35,000 to revive empty shops on Union Street.

Aberdeen City Council has put aside a half-million-pound war chest, with hopes of drawing more trade back to the Granite Mile.

Taxpayer boons worth as much as £35,000 will be offered for work to “reconfigure” vacant ground floor units for retail, office, hospitality or cultural uses.

Grants will cover up to 50% of the cost of internal work on the refurbishments.

Chief city growth officer Richard Sweetnam said eligible projects would include installing new room partitions, kitchen and toilet installations and upgrade utilities.

Who will be entitled to apply for the Union Street empty shop grants?

Landlords with a confirmed lease or new tenants will be able to apply for the council scheme.

The view of the Castlegate and the light up Aberdeen sign from Union Street, May 2023. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
But, Mr Sweetnam told councillors in a report, the city is protected from subsidising big high street names, as well as some of the more unpopular recent additions to Union Street.

“Ineligible new businesses include large national chains (ie. Tesco, Boots, Starbucks), betting shops, sex shops, pawn brokers, tanning salons, tobacconists and vape shops,” he briefed.

Mr Sweetnam and chief finance officer Jonathan Belford will have final say on applications, along with finance convener Alex McLellan, if plans are approved on Wednesday.

The £500,000 fund will run through until March 2025.

If maximum £35,000 grants are dished out, the initiative would bring 14 premises back into use.

A recent survey by The Press And Journal counted 43 along the Granite Mile.

Grants part of wider effort to bring life back to Aberdeen’s Granite Mile

It comes amid growing effort to turn around the fortunes of Aberdeen’s once illustrious main street.

Empty shops is only one issue those working to turn around Union Street are contending with. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Our Union Street taskforce was consulted on the scheme, as were business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Heritage Trust, the Federation of Small Business, Business Gateway and local commercial letting agents.

Mr Sweetnam said the core objectives of the work were reducing the number of vacant shops, leveraging private investment to bring them back into use and supporting new business start ups.

Last November, Specsavers aired troubles with “unfit” premises on offer on Union Street as the firm searched for a second shop on the street.

