Aberdeenshire Council officially AXES out of school clubs despite outcry from hundreds of parents

Local authority chiefs said the scheme was operating at a loss of £700,000.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Out-of-school clubs run by Aberdeenshire Council will end this summer. Image: Shutterstock
Out-of-school clubs run by Aberdeenshire Council will end this summer. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeenshire Council will axe its out-of-school clubs in July despite families launching last-ditch bids to stop the move.

The local authority currently runs eight facilities across the region, providing somewhere for children to spend the time while their parents remain at work.

The clubs are operated in Ellon, Westhill, Banchory, Balmedie, Pitmedden, Mintlaw, Portlethen and Inverbervie.

These services provide care to 349 children.

Hillside Primary School provides out-of-school care provision for youngsters in Portlethen. Image: Kath Flannery

However, the council argued it could no longer afford to keep the services going, with all eight operating at a loss.

It is estimated that the service costs on average around £1,427 per child, and is forecast to be losing £685,000 at the end of the financial year.

Why does the out-of-school service need to end?

Previously, the council had been able to find the cash for the care service through savings elsewhere.

But, bosses admitted that this can’t be done anymore as they scramble to balance the books.

To keep the service, cash would have to be taken from other core education areas such as schools, additional support needs and social work.

In an additional blow, they also said there had been an ongoing struggle to employ and retain staff to run the services.

When will it be withdrawn?

The matter went before members of the education and children’s services earlier today.

Councillors were asked to agree to withdraw the out-of-school provision on July 6.

It was argued the six-month notice would give parents enough time to be aware of the change and seek alternative care.

This table shows how attendance at out-of-school care settings has fallen since 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Council chiefs also said the timescale would allow them to continue discussions with private, voluntary and independent providers to find solutions for families.

However, members revealed anxious parents had been emailing them through the week explaining they had only heard of the move on Tuesday.

Move will be a ‘blow’ to parents

Councillor Anne Simpson said the issue was the “first of many difficult decisions” the council will make ahead of setting its budget.

The Central Buchan member told the chamber she set up the Mintlaw Out-of-School Club 30 years ago.

Councillor Anne Simpson helped to establish the Mintlaw Out-of-School club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It saddens me very much that we’re in the position that we are in,” she said.

“I recognise for the parents of the 349 children affected by this that it will be a blow to them.”

But she backed the recommendation to cease the out-of-school service.

“I don’t think we have a choice about what we do here but the council is making a really good attempt to try and ensure that there is a solution,” she added.

Fears parents pushed into ‘precarious juggling act’

But councillor Jenny Nicol wanted to see the service retained.

She wasn’t assured that enough engagement had been done with private, independent or third sector providers as there was “no guaranteed alternative” for families.

The Mid-Formartine member also raised worries that there may not be sufficient capacity for childcare.

She asked that the council keep its services until alternative solutions could be found instead.

Families in Ellon will need to find alternative out-of-school care as its service will cease in July. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“The reason these eight locations continue to exist, with almost 600 families on waiting lists, is because they are needed in our communities,” she added.

“Parents have reached out to us and it’s been devastating to hear their stories.

“A withdrawal of this service will force these parents into a precarious juggling act, attempting to fulfill work obligations while ensuring their children are adequately cared for.”

Ms Nicol urged the council to overhaul and transform the out-of-school service instead of cutting it completely.

However following a vote, the withdrawal was approved by 11 to six.

