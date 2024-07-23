Inside Peterculter’s first bakery Crust, where duo plan to save ‘dying craft’ of artisan baking

Peterculter’s first bakery, Crust, is preparing to open this summer.

Owners Dave Crocker and Nagi El-Kahout hope their business, on Aberdeen‘s North Deeside Road, will help save the “dying craft” of artisan baking.

While the opening date and menu have yet to be finalised, they plan to serve bread, cakes and pies before introducing more experimental bakes.

The finished shop, which they hope to open by August, will allow customers to see the kitchen and watch the duo, who plan to do most of the baking themselves.

Dave, 59, recently retired from being a lecturer at North East Scotland College, where he first met Nagi, one of his students.

Nagi, who works as a chef at Six by Nico in Aberdeen, specialises in patisserie and hopes to bring his Greek and Egyptian heritage into some products.

He told The Press and Journal: “Customers need to understand that what they are eating isn’t ultra-processed and that it is made with ingredients that are locally sourced.

“An artisan bakery is not just a business, it is the heart of a community.”

Dave added: “We’ve got the knowledge behind us.

“We want to educate as well as provide a product.

“When people come in we can advise them on what they are looking for.

“People can expect a good level of product made with enthusiasm, passion and traditional techniques.”

The pair hope to elevate traditional products using new and exotic flavours.

They are eager to take on feedback once they open and hope to bring back rum babas, a sweet treat Mr Crocker says is hard to find.

“We want to take it to a different level and let people try things they haven’t had before,” added Mr Crocker.

The business partners are passionate about educating customers on the importance of homemade goods made with locally sourced ingredients.

They plan to hire three counter staff and in time hope to bring on two apprentices and pass on their knowledge of artisan baking to a younger generation.

Crust bakery owners hope to ‘save the craft’ of artisan baking

Mr Crocker said: “The idea behind this is to train young people, give them a future as there are no jobs for bakers.

“We can provide a place for young people to enter the industry. It’s the most important thing – to save the craft.

“We are open to people coming into the store to try their hand.

“We will be doing breadmaking and cake decorating days and if people want to learn, they can roll up their sleeves and get stuck in.”