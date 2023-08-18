Once upon a time, we had a magical night at Six by Nico for Aberdeen Restaurant Week…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Once upon a time, we had a magical night at Six by Nico for Aberdeen Restaurant Week…

The new Six by Nico menu is here, and with the promise of being taken back to childhood with the nostalgic theme, how could we resist giving it a try?

Not sure where to head this weekend for ARW? Consider Six by Nico. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
Not sure where to head this weekend for ARW? Consider Six by Nico. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
By Becca Freestone

Sometimes I think it would be lovely to go back to a simpler time when fairytales were all that consumed your thoughts, and all you needed was a little magic and sparkle to get you through the day.

As it happens, Six by Nico are here to help you suspend belief and forget the daily struggles of being an adult, if only for one charming evening.

If anyone find themselves unfamiliar with what the food wizards at Six by Nico do, let me tell you a tale of how they have revolutionised the food scene in Aberdeen.

The interior of Six by Nico on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Long, long ago (well, in 2022 actually), a magical new restaurant appeared in Aberdeen as if from nowhere (but actually from the already extremely popular series of restaurants owned by Nico Simeone).

They conjured up thrilling six course tasting menus, all imaginatively themed, that spin off to another land and reappear completely reinvented every six weeks, and the people of Aberdeen have lived happily ever after since.

Add a little fizz to your day when you book in at Six by Nico for ARW

Six by Nico are once again on the foodie fortnight line-up, this time offering a free glass of bubbly alongside the new six course tasting menu for Â£35 (Â£39 on Saturday).

You can level up your experience by adding on paired wines for Â£30, which I would highly recommend, as each careful selection is always on point and really adds to the meal.

The imaginative new Once upon a Time menu promises to “take you on a journey through our favourite nostalgic memories”, drawing influence from classic stories that we all knew and loved as children.

From Cinderella to James and the Giant Peach, prepare to be whisked away on a trip down memory lane.

Every good story begins with one special moment…

In addition to the six course extravaganza ahead of you, SBN always offer an additional snack (an extra Â£7.50) to kick things off, and I for one, with perpetual eyes-bigger-than-belly syndrome, can never resist them.

This time, alongside the usual sourdough and salted butted, it was crispy gyozas stuffed with either chorizo and manchego, or elotÃ© (a creamy Mexican corn) for the veggies, both dotted with a luxurious sweet roasted garlic mayo, and both utterly delicious.

After a charming chat and a bit of story-telling from the very lovely Mia, our decisions on the rest of the menu were quickly made. You can choose from either the original of the vegetarian menus, or even go vegan.

The additional snacks on offer as part of the Six by Nico menu. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

In the spirit of adventure, we decided to go for one of each.

Given that between us, a mighty twelve dishes were consumed throughout the evening, allow me to spin a yarn of just a few of my favourite dishes from the evening, but you can find out how the rest of the story ends by checking out the full menu for yourself.

Course one was an instant winner for both of us. Entitled ‘Bird Pie â€“ The Twits’, the reference was clear.

What arrived in front of us undeniably resembled something that might have just fallen out of a tree, but in a far more stylish manner than Roald Dahl’s the Twits themselves may have served it.

What dish on the menu would you love most? Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

A bubble of fantastically savoury, foamy espuma cleverly concealed either a chicken and duck leg or white bean ragu, speckled with tangy chunks of pickled celeriac. Topped with a beautifully crunchy smattering of puff pasty and crispy onion pieces, this was a wonderful start to the meal.

Mushroom magic on a plate…

Who knew that mushrooms could be so magical? Course two, ‘Just Right Porridge â€“ Goldilocks’ blew me away.

This was a shining example of how to do a veggie option as it should be, stunning to look at, full of texture and bursting with flavour.

Another one of the six courses. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

Consisting of spaetzle (a satisfyingly chewy German noodle), barbecue maitake, white turnip and black garlic dressing, it was an absolute flavour sensation, and one that left me licking the scrumptious, sticky barbecue sauce off my lips long after the plate was cleared.

A dessert fit for Bruce Bogtrotter himself

I’d be doing SBN an absolute injustice if I didn’t give mention to the completely adorable James and the Giant Peach themed course that had diners gazing at their plates with child-like wide-eyed wonder, and while the goat’s cheese stuffed orb was extremely tasty, I really do need to give my full attention to the dessert course…

Everyone knows the scene in Matilda, when poor unsuspecting Brucey is paraded in front of the whole school and forced to scoff down a gargantuan, oozing chocolate cake. Something I always aspired to having a go at myself as a child.

The SBN menu is available this weekend. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson

Very sadly I turned into an adult before getting the chance, so when I saw ‘Brucey! Brucey! â€“ Matilda’ on the menu, you can imagine my excitement.

What we received might not have been the physical embodiment of the mammoth cake that Brucey had to take on, but what it lacked in size, it made up for in big, bold, in your face chocolate flavour.

Chocolate cremeux, miso caramel and mango and passion fruit sorbet were the stars of this dish, and it was just phenomenal.

Now that’s what I call a happy ending.

The verdict

This extraordinary menu full of creative dishes was delicious as always, but for me lacked a little of the theatricality and fun that could have really brought this fairytale to life.

Service was exceptional as always, and these two princesses returned from the ball very happy indeed.

Information

A: 367 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BT

W: www.sixbynico.co.uk/aberdeen/once-upon-a-time

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Six course tasting menu for Â£35/Â£39pp with a free glass of fizz

More from Lifestyle

Andy and Karla tucking into their Wimpy order.
What we made of our first-ever visit to Wimpy in Fraserburgh - and yes,…
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
All you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend
Tuck in at Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Aberdeen Restaurant Week
5 things to do this weekend: Tea in the Park, Kirkwall Half Marathon and…
The new phone systems could spell the end of the â€˜8am rushâ€™ for patients (PA)
Digital phone system upgrade â€˜to end 8am scrambleâ€™ for GP appointments
The consultation on dental hygienists forms part of the Primary Care Recovery Plan (Rui Vieira/PA)
Plan to improve dental delays by granting hygienists more power
Virtual wards connect patients with clinicians via a smartphone app or computer, allowing them to recover at home (PA)
Use of virtual wards for patients with acute respiratory infections recommended
The link between divorce and limb amputation among diabetics could be down to â€˜a change in self-care and food habitsâ€™, researchers suggest (PA)
Divorced and male diabetics â€˜at higher risk of limb amputationâ€™
Avoiding some vegetables, as well as cooking food thoroughly, could lower the risk of building up a resistance to antibiotics, a study has found (PA)
Cooking food properly and avoiding salad could cut antibiotic resistance â€“ study
The Tippling House is a must-try during Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
Dine in style and enjoy a taste of class at The Tippling House this…
Karen Darke and Mount Kilimanjaro
Paralympian Karen Darke sets off on challenge to scale Kilimanjaro riding a hand trike

Conversation