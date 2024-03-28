RGU staff offered voluntary severance as bosses plan shake-up of schools

Robert Gordon University (RGU) left staff stunned today as it revealed a voluntary severance scheme has been launched in a bid to futureproof the institution.

Bosses revealed a series of proposals to the workforce this afternoon as they press on with a ‘financial transformation project’ to maintain the university’s “long-term financial sustainability”.

A consultation period for a “proposed restructure” of the academic schools has also been announced, which would affect sites such as the school of Creative and Cultural Business which teaches courses including journalism, hospitality and digital marketing.

It’s understood these courses would be located within other schools in the future.

This evening, the university insisted that there would be “no significant change in academic offering” to all current and future students, and that it was not stopping any subjects.

However, The P&J understands that staff feel the news was “dropped as a bombshell” and that morale amongst the workforce is extremely low.

A university source said that staff have been kept updated for months on the university’s financial challenges and the potential steps that could be taken.

Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor, said universities across Scotland and the UK are facing significant financial challenges due to drops in international student numbers, a severe decline in public funding, and cost pressures in the current economic climate.

He said: “Robert Gordon University is a successful institution and we have seen significant growth in recent years.

“However, it’s important that we act now and respond to these external financial pressures to not only maintain our long-term financial sustainability but also to continue delivering on our wide-ranging strategic commitments to the North East and beyond.

“As part of our detailed plans to navigate these sector challenges, we have committed to taking some challenging yet necessary actions and have now opened a voluntary severance scheme for the majority of staff to apply to.

“While we have always recognised staff as our biggest asset, we are at a place where we must streamline our structure and reprofile our workforce.”

Changes will not affect ‘excellent teaching and learning’, says uni

Mr Olivier added that these “carefully considered decision” have included regular consultation with stakeholders including trade union reps.

Mr Olivier added: “We are unwavering in our confidence of the university and the future that it holds.

“RGU caters for over 18,000 students while delivering vital social, economic and cultural contributions to the region and wider nation.

“These changes will not affect our excellent teaching and learning experience that is among the best in the UK.”