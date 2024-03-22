Tory Scottish Secretary says English councils are dealing with Raac crisis – and so should Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tory Scottish Secretary says English councils are dealing with Raac crisis – and so should Aberdeen

Alister Jack lays crumbling concrete responsibility with the Scottish Government and ruled out any help from the UK treasury.

By Adele Merson
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says it is for the SNP government and Aberdeen City Council to foot the bill from rehoming hundreds of tenants from Raac-riddled homes in Torry.

Around 500 homes in the city’s Balnagask area of Torry were identified as having Raac panels following an inspection last year.

This includes 364 council properties of which 299 are occupied by tenants.

Around 140 private owners of former council properties are also affected.

The council has set aside £3 million to begin moving tenants out of their homes and into new accommodation in the city.

But a political row quickly emerged in the days since the problem was uncovered last month over the lack of financial support from either the Scottish or UK governments.

Raac funding row

Speaking to the P&J at Port of Aberdeen South Harbour, looking on to the Balnagask area, Mr Jack said in England “local authorities are dealing with this”.

He added the Scottish Government has a “record block grant” and that it is “up to them” how they spend it, ruling out additional support from Westminster.

But the senior Tory expressed sympathy with local councils who have been left unable to increase council tax as a result of the SNP’s council tax freeze.

Instead, Scottish ministers will give local authorities £147m in compensation, as well as a share of an extra £62.7m following a backlash.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack touring the South Harbour near the Balnagask area. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Jack said: “I think it’s for the local authority and the Scottish Government to deal with it because they have record funding.

“The local authorities may not feel that way – and particularly with the council tax freeze – but the reality is the Scottish Government does have record funding.”

‘Disappointed’

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard said he was “disappointed” the UK Government cannot offer any extra help – particularly for those who own their homes.

The SNP councillor added: “It’s just a total nightmare for the owner occupiers.”

SNP government minister Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs “not one single penny” had been provided from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt despite previously promising funding would be made available for Raac.

The city council confirmed no other council properties in the city contain the dangerous concrete except those identified in Balnagask.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has confirmed compulsory survey on houses for sale will not include checks for the crumble-risk concrete.

At the suggestion of constituents in Balnagask, North East MSP Liam Kerr asked SNP Housing Minister Paul McLennan whether the checks should be included.

Tenants in Torry council homes with Raac in their roofs are to be moved out "as soon as possible". Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Tenants in Balnagask are being rehomed. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

Home reports were introduced in 2008 but hinge on a visual survey, which housing minister Paul McLennan said is “not a guarantee of the condition of a property.”

Mr McLennan said: “Buyers are free to instruct their own surveyor to review the report or commission a more detailed survey before making an offer on a property.

“The identification of Raac usually involves a specialist survey, which often involves invasive investigation techniques and which is completed by a suitably qualified surveyor who is experienced with this type of construction.”

In response, Mr Kerr said: “On the back of hearing from people affected, I wanted to ask ministers whether they had a view on adding checks to a report which already costs sellers money.

“It seems homeowners have been left in the wind by Mr McLennan.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

More from Scottish politics

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'Bullish' Alister Jack claims Tory government's windfall tax plans won't cost a single job…
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Fornethy House abuse survivors on their fight for justice
NHS Grampian bosses have apologised following an ombudsman investigation into care at Woodend Hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson
North-east patients waiting up to two years for hearing aids
This month 200 new recruits began training (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland ‘concerned Hate Crime Bill will create additional pressures’
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf reacts to SNP MP Pete Wishart’s criticism of ‘Tory-free’ Scotland slogan during…
3
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Major boost for Highlands as SNP and Tories reach deal to extend green freeports…
Humza Yousaf and Michael Matheson
Humza Yousaf says Michael Matheson has no need to stand down after iPad expense…
SNP minister Tom Arthur
SNP minister urged to explain controversial South Uist house 'flipping'
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack speaking to the P&J in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Stephen Flynn jokes Scotland fans could use SNP motorhome at Euros
Bev Dyson holding mobile phone up looking at camera.
How digital technology is helping Moray patients take control of their healthcare - and…

Conversation