Tory Scottish Secretary says English councils are dealing with Raac crisis – and so should Aberdeen

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says it is for the SNP government and Aberdeen City Council to foot the bill from rehoming hundreds of tenants from Raac-riddled homes in Torry.

Around 500 homes in the city’s Balnagask area of Torry were identified as having Raac panels following an inspection last year.

This includes 364 council properties of which 299 are occupied by tenants.

Around 140 private owners of former council properties are also affected.

The council has set aside £3 million to begin moving tenants out of their homes and into new accommodation in the city.

But a political row quickly emerged in the days since the problem was uncovered last month over the lack of financial support from either the Scottish or UK governments.

Raac funding row

Speaking to the P&J at Port of Aberdeen South Harbour, looking on to the Balnagask area, Mr Jack said in England “local authorities are dealing with this”.

He added the Scottish Government has a “record block grant” and that it is “up to them” how they spend it, ruling out additional support from Westminster.

But the senior Tory expressed sympathy with local councils who have been left unable to increase council tax as a result of the SNP’s council tax freeze.

Instead, Scottish ministers will give local authorities £147m in compensation, as well as a share of an extra £62.7m following a backlash.

Mr Jack said: “I think it’s for the local authority and the Scottish Government to deal with it because they have record funding.

“The local authorities may not feel that way – and particularly with the council tax freeze – but the reality is the Scottish Government does have record funding.”

‘Disappointed’

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard said he was “disappointed” the UK Government cannot offer any extra help – particularly for those who own their homes.

The SNP councillor added: “It’s just a total nightmare for the owner occupiers.”

SNP government minister Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs “not one single penny” had been provided from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt despite previously promising funding would be made available for Raac.

The city council confirmed no other council properties in the city contain the dangerous concrete except those identified in Balnagask.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has confirmed compulsory survey on houses for sale will not include checks for the crumble-risk concrete.

At the suggestion of constituents in Balnagask, North East MSP Liam Kerr asked SNP Housing Minister Paul McLennan whether the checks should be included.

Home reports were introduced in 2008 but hinge on a visual survey, which housing minister Paul McLennan said is “not a guarantee of the condition of a property.”

Mr McLennan said: “Buyers are free to instruct their own surveyor to review the report or commission a more detailed survey before making an offer on a property.

“The identification of Raac usually involves a specialist survey, which often involves invasive investigation techniques and which is completed by a suitably qualified surveyor who is experienced with this type of construction.”

In response, Mr Kerr said: “On the back of hearing from people affected, I wanted to ask ministers whether they had a view on adding checks to a report which already costs sellers money.

“It seems homeowners have been left in the wind by Mr McLennan.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.