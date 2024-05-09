Uber: ‘Clear desire’ for ride hailing app in Aberdeen as 93% voice support

More than nine in 10 people want Uber in Aberdeen, a new poll has revealed.

A survey by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce found overwhelming local support for the ride hailing service’s plans to launch in the Granite City.

Sharing their work exclusively with The Press and Journal, researchers revealed their shock at the “unanticipated and phenomenal” response to their poll, which canvassed 2,377 people between Monday and Wednesday this week.

And more than 90% of them think Uber would be a positive addition to Aberdeen, deeming themselves likely or extremely likely to use the ride hailing service.

Nearly three in four told the poll that Uber’s arrival would encourage them to go out in Aberdeen more than they do currently.

Uber chiefs hope to be able to launch the Aberdeen service as soon as August.

But that will depend on when the city licensing committee decides whether they should be allowed.

The global giant has already tried to come to Aberdeen.

But bosses surrendered the licence they had obtained in 2018 to trade in the Granite City.

People are fed up waiting for taxis in Aberdeen

Uber’s latest foray into Aberdeen comes as citizens suffer at ranks throughout the city centre, due to a lack of taxi drivers able to clear the queues.

There were 849 taxi drivers in 2020, before the pandemic.

But regime changes in the industry meant there were barely 600 by the end of 2022.

The lack of available taxis was a key reason for those backing Uber’s entry into the Aberdeen market, as were complaints of high prices.

And 84% said fears over being able to get a taxi left them concerned about how to get home when out – while 77% said it fully deterred them from visiting nightspots in Aberdeen.

Others wanted more competition and choice in the city’s taxi industry, transparency over pricing, greater reliability and convenience, and for Aberdeen to catch up with the likes of Edinburgh and Glasgow where Uber already operates.

People also believe it would help business and tourism, the nightlife and wider economy – and even boost job opportunities.

Licensing chiefs urged to give ‘due consideration’ to the hundreds backing Uber

Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick told us: “This survey received an unprecedented response, so much so that we had to close it after 48 hours.

“There is a clear desire among those polled to see Uber operating here, and a strong indication that a lack of taxis at peak times is costing our economy.

“Almost three quarters of respondents to this survey said that Uber’s presence would encourage them to go out in Aberdeen city more than they currently do.

“If this can be achieved, it would bring a huge boost to our food, drink and hospitality sector, and deliver much-needed footfall to our city centre.

“We will be sharing the results with Aberdeen City Council and we hope that the licensing committee will give these results due consideration when deciding whether or not to grant Uber a licence to operate in the region.”

He added: “Regardless of the outcome, it remains a priority that Aberdeen City Council and key stakeholders find ways to improve taxi provision.”

Concern for Uber’s impact on the Aberdeen taxi trade

Around 170 people did not back Uber’s expansion into Aberdeen in the poll.

Issues of safety, particularly of lone women, were raised due to a perceived lack of vetting of drivers and unroadworthy vehicles.

The impact on local taxi companies, the economy, and market saturation were all raised too, as well as the high profile coverage of how Uber has treated drivers elsewhere.

Fears were raised about regulation and licensing, though Aberdeen City Council has been clear: the rules will not be changed for Uber.

That means its drivers will have to pass Aberdeen’s onerous street knowledge test as to become licensed taxi or private hire drivers.

Uber’s to hail drivers from other taxi firms

This week, Uber’s UK head of cities Matthew Freckelton confirmed the company would poach drivers already working in Aberdeen ahead of launch.

Speaking on the chamber’s podcast, he said: “When we go live we will be taking from the existing pool of drivers and we think drivers will want to come work for us.

“Meetings will be arranged with those drivers and we’ll go through the onboarding process.

“Drivers will present their documents to us for an ID check.”

It is understood around 40 or 50 drivers would be needed before Uber’s launch in Aberdeen.

Uber are members of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

What might Uber be able to charge in Aberdeen?

While operating on similar terms to Aberdeen’s other taxi firms – some of which are also members of the chamber – their charges could be vastly different.

Industry bosses have warned of the potential for Uber to bring its “surge charging” to the Granite City if the local authority allows them in.

By taking on drivers with a private hire licence, instead of a taxi licence, their vehicles will not need to have meters – though most private hire cars in Aberdeen do.

Sources tell The P&J of predictions of a flurry of drivers applying for renewed licences in the coming months, which will be required if they strip their meter from their vehicles.

Operating on that basis, Uber could agree whatever fare they choose with passengers before setting off on the journey.

A drawback of using private hire cars (with red council licence plates) instead of taxis (which have yellow council licence plates) is that Uber will likely be unable to pick up from Aberdeen’s ranks.

And as private hire cars can only pick up prebooked fares, they can’t be hailed in the street.

