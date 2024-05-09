Uber: ‘Clear desire’ for ride hailing app in Aberdeen as 93% voice support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uber: ‘Clear desire’ for ride hailing app in Aberdeen as 93% voice support

Nearly three in four people said Uber's arrival in Aberdeen would encourage them to go out in the city more often, underlining hopes of an economic boost should licensing chiefs allow the ride hailing app to come.

By Alastair Gossip
More than nine in 10 people want Uber in Aberdeen, a new poll has revealed.

A survey by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce found overwhelming local support for the ride hailing service’s plans to launch in the Granite City.

Sharing their work exclusively with The Press and Journal, researchers revealed their shock at the “unanticipated and phenomenal” response to their poll, which canvassed 2,377 people between Monday and Wednesday this week.

And more than 90% of them think Uber would be a positive addition to Aberdeen, deeming themselves likely or extremely likely to use the ride hailing service.

Nearly three in four told the poll that Uber’s arrival would encourage them to go out in Aberdeen more than they do currently.

Uber chiefs hope to be able to launch the Aberdeen service as soon as August.

But that will depend on when the city licensing committee decides whether they should be allowed.

The global giant has already tried to come to Aberdeen.

But bosses surrendered the licence they had obtained in 2018 to trade in the Granite City.

People are fed up waiting for taxis in Aberdeen

Uber’s latest foray into Aberdeen comes as citizens suffer at ranks throughout the city centre, due to a lack of taxi drivers able to clear the queues.

There were 849 taxi drivers in 2020, before the pandemic.

But regime changes in the industry meant there were barely 600 by the end of 2022.

The lack of available taxis was a key reason for those backing Uber’s entry into the Aberdeen market, as were complaints of high prices.

And 84% said fears over being able to get a taxi left them concerned about how to get home when out – while 77% said it fully deterred them from visiting nightspots in Aberdeen.

Others wanted more competition and choice in the city’s taxi industry, transparency over pricing, greater reliability and convenience, and for Aberdeen to catch up with the likes of Edinburgh and Glasgow where Uber already operates.

People also believe it would help business and tourism, the nightlife and wider economy – and even boost job opportunities.

Licensing chiefs urged to give ‘due consideration’ to the hundreds backing Uber

Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick told us: “This survey received an unprecedented response, so much so that we had to close it after 48 hours.

“There is a clear desire among those polled to see Uber operating here, and a strong indication that a lack of taxis at peak times is costing our economy.

“Almost three quarters of respondents to this survey said that Uber’s presence would encourage them to go out in Aberdeen city more than they currently do.

“If this can be achieved, it would bring a huge boost to our food, drink and hospitality sector, and deliver much-needed footfall to our city centre.

“We will be sharing the results with Aberdeen City Council and we hope that the licensing committee will give these results due consideration when deciding whether or not to grant Uber a licence to operate in the region.”

He added: “Regardless of the outcome, it remains a priority that Aberdeen City Council and key stakeholders find ways to improve taxi provision.”

Concern for Uber’s impact on the Aberdeen taxi trade

Around 170 people did not back Uber’s expansion into Aberdeen in the poll.

Issues of safety, particularly of lone women, were raised due to a perceived lack of vetting of drivers and unroadworthy vehicles.

The impact on local taxi companies, the economy, and market saturation were all raised too, as well as the high profile coverage of how Uber has treated drivers elsewhere.

Fears were raised about regulation and licensing, though Aberdeen City Council has been clear: the rules will not be changed for Uber.

That means its drivers will have to pass Aberdeen’s onerous street knowledge test as to become licensed taxi or private hire drivers.

Uber’s to hail drivers from other taxi firms

This week, Uber’s UK head of cities Matthew Freckelton confirmed the company would poach drivers already working in Aberdeen ahead of launch.

Speaking on the chamber’s podcast, he said: “When we go live we will be taking from the existing pool of drivers and we think drivers will want to come work for us.

“Meetings will be arranged with those drivers and we’ll go through the onboarding process.

“Drivers will present their documents to us for an ID check.”

It is understood around 40 or 50 drivers would be needed before Uber’s launch in Aberdeen.

Uber are members of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

What might Uber be able to charge in Aberdeen?

While operating on similar terms to Aberdeen’s other taxi firms – some of which are also members of the chamber – their charges could be vastly different.

Industry bosses have warned of the potential for Uber to bring its “surge charging” to the Granite City if the local authority allows them in.

By taking on drivers with a private hire licence, instead of a taxi licence, their vehicles will not need to have meters – though most private hire cars in Aberdeen do.

Sources tell The P&J of predictions of a flurry of drivers applying for renewed licences in the coming months, which will be required if they strip their meter from their vehicles.

Operating on that basis, Uber could agree whatever fare they choose with passengers before setting off on the journey.

A drawback of using private hire cars (with red council licence plates) instead of taxis (which have yellow council licence plates) is that Uber will likely be unable to pick up from Aberdeen’s ranks.

And as private hire cars can only pick up prebooked fares, they can’t be hailed in the street.

