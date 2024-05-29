New pictures reveal destruction of golden-glazed Aberdeen Shell HQ as demolition ramps up

The demolition of Aberdeen’s Shell HQ is ramping up – with the golden-glazed front of the building now largely destroyed.

Our latest images reveal the progress on the major project as the Tullos site is cleared.

Built in the 1970s, the city landmark became an emblem for the North Sea oil boom.

But after Shell moved into the city centre last year, the energy giant announced the £10 million demolition plan.

The work began in April, and our latest images reveal how the distinctive building is being reduced to rubble.

What’s the latest on the Shell demolition in Aberdeen?

Shell has pledged to find an alternative use for the huge site in the future, but details of those plans remain under wraps.

Work to clear the site is expected to last the remainder of the year.

