New pictures reveal destruction of golden-glazed Aberdeen Shell HQ as demolition ramps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New pictures reveal destruction of golden-glazed Aberdeen Shell HQ as demolition ramps up

The latest images show how the iconic frontage has been dismantled.

We share the latest images of the Shell building in Aberdeen as the demolition continues.
We share the latest images of the Shell building in Aberdeen as the demolition continues. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

The demolition of Aberdeen’s Shell HQ is ramping up – with the golden-glazed front of the building now largely destroyed.

Our latest images reveal the progress on the major project as the Tullos site is cleared.

Built in the 1970s, the city landmark became an emblem for the North Sea oil boom.

But after Shell moved into the city centre last year, the energy giant announced the £10 million demolition plan.

The work began in April, and our latest images reveal how the distinctive building is being reduced to rubble.

What’s the latest on the Shell demolition in Aberdeen?

These new images show the latest on the Aberdeen Shell demolition, with the famous gold-tinted glass panels being dismantled. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Work on the Aberdeen Shell demolition is continuing apace as these images show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Another view of the wreckage surrounding the site. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A close-up of the demolished front. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The former HQ occupies a prominent spot on the Aberdeen skyline. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meanwhile, the entrance to the Shell site is barely recognisable. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
This image from a few weeks ago shows the demolition getting under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Another image our drone operator captured. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Shell has pledged to find an alternative use for the huge site in the future, but details of those plans remain under wraps.

Work to clear the site is expected to last the remainder of the year.

Do you have fond memories of the Aberdeen Shell building? Let us know in our comments section below

Read more about what the demolition of the Shell landmark means to Aberdonians:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hope feared that she would "lose her children" after her struggle with mental health.
Aberdeen mum's maternal mental health battle: 'I thought my kids would be taken away…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A callous thief stole a memorial stone dedicated to a beloved father ? and then had the audacity to try to sell it on Facebook. The man?s heartbroken daughter was left reeling after spotting Allan Strachan advertising her relative?s memorial for sale on social media. She contacted Strachan, 59, to ask him to put it back where he found it, but the arrogant thief just told her to call the police Picture shows; Andrew George Rae, left, his memorial stone and thief Allan Strachan outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Andrew George Rae and his memorial stone) / DC Thomson (Allan Strachan) Date; Unknown
Daughter's grief as memorial stone thief desecrates Aboyne dad's memory
Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.
Attempted child rapist back in dock over sexual assault on nurse at Aberdeen Royal…
Uber wants its private hire cars on the streets of Aberdeen by the end of the summer. Image: Shutterstock
Uber to learn fate of Aberdeen plans at city council meeting next week
The crash occurred on the Old Skene Road. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner dies following crash near Kirkton of Skene
Ian Rendall
‘Extreme concern’ for 57-year-old man missing from Banchory
Viwe Bashe admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drug dealer caught with nearly £20,000 of heroin and cocaine likely to be deported…
Researcher.
10 university teams start out on new north-east path to entrepreneurship
A red and white coastguard helicopter was dispatched on a rescue.
Emergency services called to assist person in difficulty near Fraserburgh
A Place to Remember 11-year-old smiler MJ Dyer.
A place to remember MJ Dyer: Smiley Aberdeen 11-year-old who left a legacy of…

Conversation