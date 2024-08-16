Debate: How would you like to see Aberdeen LEZ fine money spent by the council?

More than 6,000 fines were dished out to drivers by Aberdeen City Council last month who were caught out by the city’s new low emission zone (LEZ).

That means in 31 days, up to £363,420 worth of fines were issued, according to an earlier Press and Journal freedom of information request.

It adds up to a staggering amount of money – but where will that money go?

The Granite City’s top brass have previously said that the cash will be put towards maintaining the controversial scheme, and other clean-air initiatives across the city.

They claim that it will provide cleaner air in the city centre, as well as further the Scottish Government’s net-zero goals.

But is that really the best way to reinvest this new influx of cash?

To answer that question, we want to put the question to you, Press and Journal readers.

So, how would you spend the Aberdeen LEZ fine money?

Have your say in the comments below.