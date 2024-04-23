Colin Farquhar: Does Aberdeen’s Shell HQ demolition signify a fresh start or the beginning of an end?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Farquhar: Does Aberdeen’s Shell HQ demolition signify a fresh start or the beginning of an end?

Is the Tullos Hill demolition symbolic of an energy industry which is stumbling toward its end, or simply of one that is changing?

The former Shell headquarters, pictured here in 2020, was officially opened by Margaret Thatcher in 1979. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The former Shell headquarters, pictured here in 2020, was officially opened by Margaret Thatcher in 1979. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Colin Farquhar

Do you know Newmill Hill Forest?

As you cross the Culter Burn on North Deeside Road, over the bridge, passing Borsalino’s Italian restaurant, you change from city to Shire, and Newmill Hill is on your left. There’s a car park just a tad further along the road, formerly a popular spot for dog-walkers.

The trails have been closed since, I think, Storm Arwen – although, given the ferocity of named storms of late, it is hard to recall exactly which wind caused the issue. The remaining tangle of trees could be viewed rather magnificently, with a spectacular evening sunset peeping through, from my partner’s parents’ house in Peterculter, until those that remained from the storms were recently felled.

It’s strange how quickly you get used to a bare hill, or a bald spot. One day they were there, and the next they weren’t. Now, just a few weeks later, I take in the view without really thinking about them at all: adjusted to the new reality.

Closer to the sea, on the opposite bank of the Dee from Newmill, lies another once seemingly permanent fixture of Aberdeen, soon to be uprooted and torn from the ground – Shell’s former HQ on Tullos Hill. The gold windows glinting in sunrises and sunsets since 1979, the building will be razed, bit by bit, pane by pane, with the site earmarked for regeneration.

Trees affected by Storms Arwen, Malik and Corrie caused a lot of disruption and damage across the north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A funny thing, to pine over bricks and mortar, particularly a structure which must have looked so monstrous when it was first unveiled. Brutalist and domineering, yet familiar and a reminder of home, from a commanding position on Wellington Road. From a distance, it now has a cute and cosy glow, shrunken by the addition of the NESS incinerator just along the landscape.

I think of the eight much maligned and recently HES-listed tower blocks in Aberdeen. Like them, the Shell HQ is – unarguably, I think – a unique piece of architectural design in the city, with a wealth of local history around it.

There’s also its place in film history. Employees called it “The Temple of Doom” in reference to Indiana Jones, but here’s a little-known fact from your local purveyor of useless knowledge: it actually features in Michael Haneke’s 2017 film Happy End. The footage cuts to a BBC report about the energy industry, with an interview in front of Shell HQ, Aberdeen. Blink and you’ll miss it, but it’s there.

Redevelop and reimagine

There was a fair bit of discussion about what to do with the building once Shell had relocated employees to the Silver Fin, and petitions about the future of the site were launched and signed.

Worries exist about carbon emissions during demolition, which may need three million trees-worth of offsetting. Embodied carbon within buildings means that redevelopment, or reimagining, may be more environmentally sound than reducing them to rubble.

Arts organisations up and down the UK have made use of former commercial properties which are no longer occupied

What to do with such a building if no one else wants it, though? There are options. Arts organisations up and down the UK have made use of former commercial properties which are no longer occupied, where they are in good enough condition, including in Aberdeen and the Shire. Since it’s too late for the Tullos building, perhaps this could be considered for other soon-to-be-empty spots in Aberdeen.

Although it’s unlikely to return to the “Blue Woodies” from whence it came, the Shell site will become brownfield and hopefully be put to use, which is ultimately preferable to knocking down trees or ripping up parks elsewhere.

Symbolic – of what?

Last year, the council described its declaration of a climate emergency as “symbolic” – a phrase repeated back to them in the recent petition on the demolition. Declarations may be symbolic. Perhaps so are fallen trees, or demolished buildings, soon to be erased from the landscape.

Is the closure of the golden building on Tullos Hill symbolic of an energy industry which is stumbling toward its end, or simply of one that is changing, transforming and adapting as the world moves on? Or, is it a sign of a sector moving onwards, forever changing its relationship with the city, or even relocating?

Demolition of the huge Tullos Industrial Estate building has begun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Further down the Dee, trees were felled at Newmill, to be forgotten within weeks, even by those of us used to seeing them almost every day.

How long until Aberdeen forgets the Shell building, once all that remains is a space on Tullos Hill? And what might that mean for the city, and the industry, that has powered it for so long?

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector

Conversation