No evidence of pollution in River Don after dogs dies near Kemnay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

No evidence of pollution in River Don after dogs dies near Kemnay

One dog has died and two others became gravely ill after entering the River Don near Kemnay.

By Michelle Henderson
River Don with fields and hills surrounding.
Sepa officials have confirmed samples taken of the River Don (pictured) near Kemnay show no signs of pollution. Image: Simon Walton.

Environmental experts have refuted claims the River Don is polluted after several dogs fell ill.

A major investigation was launched by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) following reports one dog died and two others became gravely ill after entering the River Don at Kemnay.

Dog owners feared the waterway had been polluted by chemicals, causing harm to their pets.

Concerned by the reports, officers gathered a series of samples from the river to assess the water quality.

Today, environmental experts have confirmed there is no evidence of pollution in the River Don.

Sunsets on the River Don near Kemnay.
Concerns surrounding the condition of the River Don were triggered by reports of dogs falling ill after entering the water near Kemnay. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Sepa said: â€œSepa have received reports of three dogs that have become unwell after entering the River Don at Kemnay, in an area popular with dog walkers.

â€œThe notifiers advised that prior to the dogs entering the water, they did not witness any pollution impacts. SEPA Officers have attended the location and taken samples to assess water quality. Initial findings have not identified any evidence of pollution.”

Incident not linked to Scottish Water warning

The enquiry comes just weeks after Scottish Water alerted various north-east communities to the potential dumping of chemical waste.

Officials reported an “unexplained influxes of chemicals” at their waste treatment plant, which services Kemnay, Oldmeldrum and Daviot.

Teams have faced a race against time to stabilise and restore the treatment process, with residents being asked to remain on high alert as works were completed.

Sepa officials confirmed they have no reason to believe the two incidents are connected.

They wrote: â€œAt this stage, Sepa have no reason to link the recent reports of dogs becoming unwell after entering the River Don, and the appeal made by Scottish Water regarding potential unauthorised waste disposals that have impacted Waste Water Treatment Works serving Kemnay, Oldmeldrum and Daviot.”

If you have concerns about a potential pollution incident, you can contact Sepa online or via their hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

jim Glennie
Turriff's Jim Glennie, 98, is among the last survivors of D-Day campaign - this…
'The Niptune Ba': Not even the signs above the door could help out the baffled people sitting their Aberdeen taxi street knowledge test. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi test 'confuses would-be drivers with long-closed Neptune Bar as destination'
3
CR0018590 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Gareth Sands. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 21/01/2020
'Large and shambling drunk man' jailed for frightening Huntly woman and kids
Police are currently investigating the 'offensive' posters. Image: DC Thomson
Highly offensive racist and anti-Semitic posters found outside Aberdeen school
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for third time after being caught with Â£36,000 of cocaine…
To go with story by Alastair Gossip. Colin Doig, Aberdeen City Council architect, chased a child with a meat cleaver Picture shows; Colin Doig, Aberdeen City Council architect. Middlefield, Aberdeen and Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 02/05/2024
Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver slammed by sheriff for going…
USC Union Square.
Union Square clothing store announces closure
3
Kennethmont Parish Church on sale. Image: Savills.
Unique converted Aberdeenshire church home with pulpit and altar on sale for Â£345,000
Harris, 9, pictured with his mum Suzanne, is excited to attend his first-ever concert, Taylor Swift. Image: Suzanne Hance.
Bridge of Don Taylor Swift superfan's wildest dreams come true with tickets to first-ever…
CR0048487. Reporter - Ben Hendry. Cafe 52 hut due to soon be knocked down on The Green, AB11 6PE. May 29, 2024. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson 29/05/24
Stand-off over Cafe 52 terrace as Aberdeen chef defies demolition order
4

Conversation