No evidence of pollution in River Don after dogs dies near Kemnay

Environmental experts have refuted claims the River Don is polluted after several dogs fell ill.

A major investigation was launched by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) following reports one dog died and two others became gravely ill after entering the River Don at Kemnay.

Dog owners feared the waterway had been polluted by chemicals, causing harm to their pets.

Concerned by the reports, officers gathered a series of samples from the river to assess the water quality.

Today, environmental experts have confirmed there is no evidence of pollution in the River Don.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Sepa said: â€œSepa have received reports of three dogs that have become unwell after entering the River Don at Kemnay, in an area popular with dog walkers.

â€œThe notifiers advised that prior to the dogs entering the water, they did not witness any pollution impacts. SEPA Officers have attended the location and taken samples to assess water quality. Initial findings have not identified any evidence of pollution.”

Incident not linked to Scottish Water warning

The enquiry comes just weeks after Scottish Water alerted various north-east communities to the potential dumping of chemical waste.

Officials reported an “unexplained influxes of chemicals” at their waste treatment plant, which services Kemnay, Oldmeldrum and Daviot.

Teams have faced a race against time to stabilise and restore the treatment process, with residents being asked to remain on high alert as works were completed.

Sepa officials confirmed they have no reason to believe the two incidents are connected.

They wrote: â€œAt this stage, Sepa have no reason to link the recent reports of dogs becoming unwell after entering the River Don, and the appeal made by Scottish Water regarding potential unauthorised waste disposals that have impacted Waste Water Treatment Works serving Kemnay, Oldmeldrum and Daviot.”

If you have concerns about a potential pollution incident, you can contact Sepa online or via their hotline on 0800 80 70 60.