North-east singer Emeli Sande back in Aberdeenshire to ‘recharge’ from London life

Alford-raised singer Emeli Sande has returned to the north-east to “regroup, recharge and restart” and will release a new single.

Born in Sunderland in the north-east of England, the “Heaven” singer was brought up in the Aberdeenshire village from the age of four and attended Alford Academy.

Posting on Instagram, she said “the speed and intensity of the city caused me to burn out after 15 years in London”.

She added: “I needed timeout to regroup, recharge and restart.”

In her post, Sande confirmed that she has been back in her Aberdeenshire hometown “for the last few months”.

As well as this, she also confirmed that she was “back at the piano” she had as a child and is “immersing myself in the power of music”.

In November, the singer – who has won four Brit Awards – released her fifth album titled “How Were We to Know” and now she is releasing a single that according to her Instagram post is “coming soon”.

It looks as though the new single will be about her roots and background in the north-east, as it will be called “Roots”.

‘I realised I need to go back where I came from’

She added: “To know where you want to go, I realised I need to go back where I came from. I’ve been writing new music and I can’t wait to share.”

“My new single Roots, coming soon. I hope it resonates with you as it does with me.”

As well as four Brit Awards, Sande has also won three Mobo Awards and to date has received 22 in total.

Her debut album was “Our Version of Events” which she released over 12 years ago in February 2012.

‘I feel this sentiment so much’

Responding to her announcement, one Instagram user responded by saying: “I feel this sentiment so much as someone who has lived away from Aberdeenshire in London/ Dubai/Houston.

“Returning to Aberdeenshire is always such a restorative thing. Love it here. Can’t wait to hear the new single.”