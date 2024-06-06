North-east singer Emeli Sande back in Aberdeenshire to ‘recharge’ from London life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east singer Emeli Sande back in Aberdeenshire to ‘recharge’ from London life

She has announced that she will be releasing a new single called "Roots".

Emeli Sande.
Emeli Sande has returned to the north-east. Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock.
By Chris Cromar

Alford-raised singer Emeli Sande has returned to the north-east to “regroup, recharge and restart” and will release a new single.

Born in Sunderland in the north-east of England, the “Heaven” singer was brought up in the Aberdeenshire village from the age of four and attended Alford Academy.

Posting on Instagram, she said “the speed and intensity of the city caused me to burn out after 15 years in London”.

She added: “I needed timeout to regroup, recharge and restart.”

Emeli Sande.
Emeli Sande was brought up in Alford. Image: Jack Alexander.

In her post, Sande confirmed that she has been back in her Aberdeenshire hometown “for the last few months”.

As well as this, she also confirmed that she was “back at the piano” she had as a child and is “immersing myself in the power of music”.

Emeli Sande album "How Were We To Know".
Sande’s last album was released in November.

In November, the singer – who has won four Brit Awards – released her fifth album titled “How Were We to Know” and now she is releasing a single that according to her Instagram post is “coming soon”.

It looks as though the new single will be about her roots and background in the north-east, as it will be called “Roots”.

‘I realised I need to go back where I came from’

She added: “To know where you want to go, I realised I need to go back where I came from. I’ve been writing new music and I can’t wait to share.”

“My new single Roots, coming soon. I hope it resonates with you as it does with me.”

Emile Sande.
The singer/songwriter released her debut album in 2012. Image: Samir Hussein/Getty Images.

As well as four Brit Awards, Sande has also won three Mobo Awards and to date has received 22 in total.

Her debut album was “Our Version of Events” which she released over 12 years ago in February 2012.

‘I feel this sentiment so much’

Responding to her announcement, one Instagram user responded by saying: “I feel this sentiment so much as someone who has lived away from Aberdeenshire in London/ Dubai/Houston.

“Returning to Aberdeenshire is always such a restorative thing. Love it here. Can’t wait to hear the new single.”

