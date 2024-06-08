Aberdeen reacts as city’s Nuart 2024 pieces officially unveiled for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen reacts as city’s Nuart 2024 pieces officially unveiled for the first time

Locals and tourists alike were dazzled by the latest Granite City street art.

By Graham Fleming
Locals and tourists alike braved the rain to hand down their verdict on the new murals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Locals and tourists alike braved the rain to hand down their verdict on the new murals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More than 250 locals and tourists braved the rain today for the unveiling of Aberdeen’s 2024 Nuart display.

A huge crowd dressed in waterproofs and umbrellas were toured around the city this afternoon to witness the result of its latest makeover.

But even if the weather was grey and wet, the city’s latest street art was there to brighten up the mood.

More than 250 people turned out to see the official unveiling of Nuart 2024. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Case Maclaim on Shiprow’s Ibis Hotel building. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A fully booked tour unveiled nine new jaw-dropping murals in separate locations designed to transform Granite City walls.

As the inaugural tour got underway, The Press and Journal also went along to gauge reaction and capture the action as the new pieces were officially seen for the first time.

Nuart ‘the main reason’ I came to Aberdeen

Lihu Yang, from New Jersey, just arrived in Aberdeen yesterday with his wife as part of his two-week driving tour of Scotland.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Lihu said Nuart was the “main reasons” for visiting the Granite City.

Lihu Yang, from New Jersey, said Nuart ‘was the main reason’ he visited Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Another 250 have also booked onto the next tour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking in the shadow of new piece, Case Maclaim, on the Ibis hotel building on Shiprow, he said: “The paintings are very interesting. It’s impressive how they paint them all the way up there.

“It was nice to hear what the tour guide was saying, because a lot of people won’t be paying much attention to the story behind it.

“But, so far I really like the city of Aberdeen.

The new murals were officially unveiled during the tour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mahn Kloix on Wapping Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’ve been to Marischal College, the Bridge of Dee so far – it’s all been really cool.

“We only just got here yesterday but the street art is actually one of the main reasons that we came here – it’s great.”

‘It really makes Aberdeen special’

Aberdonian Robert Milton, 33, braved customary Aberdeen weather to admire new pieces Bahia Shebab and CBLOXX on Loch Street.

Despite the heavens opening up on him and his wife Laura, 33, on their first-ever tour, he said the show was well worth the soaking.

Robert and Laura Milton braved the rain. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
CBLOXX on Loch Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s all very interesting,” Robert said.

“This is our first time coming to Nuart, but we think it is great, it definitely cheers the place up a bit.

“I like it I always notice the different things when I go around the city centre.

“Another great aspect of it is that it drowns out the graffiti that you sometimes see on the streets around here.

What do you think of the city’s latest street art? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’m really hoping some of this stuff inspires more people to inspire art a bit more seriously.

“It really makes the place special.”

Nuart fighting back against grey and boring label

Susan Halfpenny, 40, moved to Aberdeen two years ago from greater Manchester along with her 46-year-old husband Greg.

Also coming along to their first Nuart showing, they said the new line-up has helped dispel the grey and boring label.

Susan and Greg Halfpenny have lived in Aberdeen for two years since moving from Greater Manchester. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
New murals wowed both locals and tourists. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking outside Wapping Street’s Niels Shoe Meulman display, she said: “I don’t think the city is grey and boring at all.

“I think putting all this art is really good but I think they need to shout about this type of thing more.

“I’ve really enjoyed hearing a bit more about the artists today and hopefully we can catch some more shows.

“There were a lot more people than I thought there would be. so that’s good.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Will you be claiming your free pint at Scotland v Germany next Friday? Image: Greene King.
Revealed: The secret phrase which nets you a free pint for Euro 2024 in…
The bus gate stops entry to Bridge Street in Aberdeen, while Wapping Street is the only route into the Trinity Centre car park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'We must take a stand': Aberdeen's bus gate doubt delays Debenhams deal and other…
14
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Banned shopper slapped staff member who asked her to leave
The front of Jamieson and Carry Union Street store.
'Complete redesign' of Jamieson and Carry under way as Union Street jeweller moves next…
From the left, Lotta Wald, Liam Green, Elizabeth Homewood, Bronwyn MacKenzie, Lisa Ross and Bethany Reid with their Creative Awards. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Next generation of creativity to shine at Gray’s degree show
KTM motorcross bike.
Three motorcross bikes stolen from property in Bridge of Don
The view from the top of Girdle Ness Lighthouse in Aberdeen.
Road to Torry Battery and Greyhope Bay to close
5
Swindler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he embezzled £1m from Aberdeen City Council
Exotic holidays, five-star hotels and Beyonce: Aberdeen embezzler's life of luxury as he stole…
5
Janette and Rodger Dunridge are defying age by achieving their fitness dreams. Image: Rodger Dunridge.
'Age is just a number': Aberdeen 'power couple' in their sixties achieve their fitness…
Medical student David Little was convicted of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen medical student sexually assaulted woman then watched Harry Potter with her

Conversation