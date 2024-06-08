Aberdeen reacts as city’s Nuart 2024 pieces officially unveiled for the first time

More than 250 locals and tourists braved the rain today for the unveiling of Aberdeen’s 2024 Nuart display.

A huge crowd dressed in waterproofs and umbrellas were toured around the city this afternoon to witness the result of its latest makeover.

But even if the weather was grey and wet, the city’s latest street art was there to brighten up the mood.

A fully booked tour unveiled nine new jaw-dropping murals in separate locations designed to transform Granite City walls.

As the inaugural tour got underway, The Press and Journal also went along to gauge reaction and capture the action as the new pieces were officially seen for the first time.

Nuart ‘the main reason’ I came to Aberdeen

Lihu Yang, from New Jersey, just arrived in Aberdeen yesterday with his wife as part of his two-week driving tour of Scotland.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Lihu said Nuart was the “main reasons” for visiting the Granite City.

Speaking in the shadow of new piece, Case Maclaim, on the Ibis hotel building on Shiprow, he said: “The paintings are very interesting. It’s impressive how they paint them all the way up there.

“It was nice to hear what the tour guide was saying, because a lot of people won’t be paying much attention to the story behind it.

“But, so far I really like the city of Aberdeen.

“I’ve been to Marischal College, the Bridge of Dee so far – it’s all been really cool.

“We only just got here yesterday but the street art is actually one of the main reasons that we came here – it’s great.”

‘It really makes Aberdeen special’

Aberdonian Robert Milton, 33, braved customary Aberdeen weather to admire new pieces Bahia Shebab and CBLOXX on Loch Street.

Despite the heavens opening up on him and his wife Laura, 33, on their first-ever tour, he said the show was well worth the soaking.

“It’s all very interesting,” Robert said.

“This is our first time coming to Nuart, but we think it is great, it definitely cheers the place up a bit.

“I like it I always notice the different things when I go around the city centre.

“Another great aspect of it is that it drowns out the graffiti that you sometimes see on the streets around here.

“I’m really hoping some of this stuff inspires more people to inspire art a bit more seriously.

“It really makes the place special.”

Nuart fighting back against grey and boring label

Susan Halfpenny, 40, moved to Aberdeen two years ago from greater Manchester along with her 46-year-old husband Greg.

Also coming along to their first Nuart showing, they said the new line-up has helped dispel the grey and boring label.

Speaking outside Wapping Street’s Niels Shoe Meulman display, she said: “I don’t think the city is grey and boring at all.

“I think putting all this art is really good but I think they need to shout about this type of thing more.

“I’ve really enjoyed hearing a bit more about the artists today and hopefully we can catch some more shows.

“There were a lot more people than I thought there would be. so that’s good.”