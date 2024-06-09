200 cheesecakes set to be given away for free in Rosemount ahead of new Little Molly’s shop opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
200 cheesecakes set to be given away for free in Rosemount ahead of new Little Molly’s shop opening

Little Molly's Cheesecake is set to open up to Rosemount Viaduct punters on June 14.

By Graham Fleming
Over 200 of the tasty delights will be given away. Image; Graham Fleming/DC Thomoson.
Over 200 of the tasty delights will be given away. Image; Graham Fleming/DC Thomoson.

200 cheesecakes will be given away in Rosemount to celebrate the opening of Little Molly’s first city centre location.

The beach van bakery business, ran by Monika and Tomasz Zupranski, will open to Rosemount Viaduct punters on June 14.

And fans are in for a special treat if they are quick enough, as up to 200 of the tasty delights will be given away to its first customers.

Monika Zupranski at her Little Molly's Cheesecake business holding a tray of desserts.
Monika Zupranski is preparing to open a new location in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Signs went up for their new Aberdeen shop last week, and excitement is building ahead of the grand opening next Friday at 11am.

Monika, 37, said she can hardly wait to finally open her first brick and mortar takeaway shop in the city centre.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said: “We are almost ready to go now, we are just waiting on our new coffee machine coming.

“But, it’s all very exciting now, a lot of people over the weekend were saying to me they wanted to come along when it finally opens – so that is good.

Will you be heading down next Friday? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We think it is going to be very busy so hopefully a lot of people are going to come along to visit this Friday.

“We will also be giving away 200 cheesecake shots, so that people who don’t know us can give us a try.

“It’s great for people who are not sure about the cheesecakes but they still want to give it a taste, and hopefully they will be back for more.”

Little Molly’s beach success inspired new Rosemount location

Monika has co-run Little Molly’s Cheesecake since June 2019.

She started producing no-bake cheesecakes for home delivery from her kitchen in Ellon before selling them from a beachfront van in 2022.

Monika, speaking last week, said that the success of her mobile enterprise on Aberdeen’s beachfront inspired this new venture in the city centre.

“When we first opened the van we weren’t sure what to expect – we knew that people love our cheesecake from the feedback we got from when we used to do small orders,” she said.

Monika and Tomasz have operated on Aberdeen’s beachfront for more than two years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“But we weren’t sure if all people were going to like them, but it turned out to be a success and Aberdeen really loves them – because they are fresh and nice.

“We really wanted to open the shop because we feel that people really love our cheesecakes.

“I’m excited to see all of the new people, and customers.

“Being down at the beach, many people in the city still do not know about us, because maybe they don’t want to go out of the city.

“Now the people on the street see our sign and they are getting excited asking us when we are going to be open – so that’s great.”

Conversation