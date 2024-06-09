200 cheesecakes set to be given away for free in Rosemount ahead of new Little Molly’s shop opening

200 cheesecakes will be given away in Rosemount to celebrate the opening of Little Molly’s first city centre location.

The beach van bakery business, ran by Monika and Tomasz Zupranski, will open to Rosemount Viaduct punters on June 14.

And fans are in for a special treat if they are quick enough, as up to 200 of the tasty delights will be given away to its first customers.

Signs went up for their new Aberdeen shop last week, and excitement is building ahead of the grand opening next Friday at 11am.

Monika, 37, said she can hardly wait to finally open her first brick and mortar takeaway shop in the city centre.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said: “We are almost ready to go now, we are just waiting on our new coffee machine coming.

“But, it’s all very exciting now, a lot of people over the weekend were saying to me they wanted to come along when it finally opens – so that is good.

“We think it is going to be very busy so hopefully a lot of people are going to come along to visit this Friday.

“We will also be giving away 200 cheesecake shots, so that people who don’t know us can give us a try.

“It’s great for people who are not sure about the cheesecakes but they still want to give it a taste, and hopefully they will be back for more.”

Little Molly’s beach success inspired new Rosemount location

Monika has co-run Little Molly’s Cheesecake since June 2019.

She started producing no-bake cheesecakes for home delivery from her kitchen in Ellon before selling them from a beachfront van in 2022.

Monika, speaking last week, said that the success of her mobile enterprise on Aberdeen’s beachfront inspired this new venture in the city centre.

“When we first opened the van we weren’t sure what to expect – we knew that people love our cheesecake from the feedback we got from when we used to do small orders,” she said.

“But we weren’t sure if all people were going to like them, but it turned out to be a success and Aberdeen really loves them – because they are fresh and nice.

“We really wanted to open the shop because we feel that people really love our cheesecakes.

“I’m excited to see all of the new people, and customers.

“Being down at the beach, many people in the city still do not know about us, because maybe they don’t want to go out of the city.

“Now the people on the street see our sign and they are getting excited asking us when we are going to be open – so that’s great.”