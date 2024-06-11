Decision delayed on Aberdeen bus gates

Aberdeen’s city centre bus gates have been given a stay of execution – perhaps giving campaigners another month to convince councillors to scrap them.

The cameras in Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street were introduced in August.

Since then, thousands have added their names to petitions for the cameras to be scrapped.

And hundreds inundated a council consultation on the “experimental” scheme, urging a rethink.

City centre business bosses have also shared concern for their future, with around 90 names attached to two letters begging councillors to get rid of the measures.

But none was allowed to speak to their objections by transport convener and Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill at Aberdeen Town House on Tuesday.

As well as the bus gates, the experimental road order (Etro) introduced a ban on turning right out of Union Terrace and a one-way system and part-closure on Schoolhill.

Despite the press to confirm it all permanently today, there are still around seven months of the Etro’s 18-month shelf life left to run.

Last-minute change to Market Street bus gate

The SNP and Liberal Democrats agreed to maintain the majority of the changes permanently – with a temporary tweak to get around the ongoing Aberdeen market construction.

The bus gate stopping access to Market Street from Union Street, at the Adelphi, would be suspended.

It would allow motorists to travel down the Market Street hill.

But they would only be allowed to turn left onto Trinity Quay to access Shiprow and Virginia Street.

Co-leader Yuill brought forward the change to “aid continued access and servicing of the businesses on Market Street and Shiprow throughout the remaining period of construction.”

Another part of the scheme is to make it easier to get from the north to the Shiprow NCP car park – whose lawyers claim are feeling the squeeze as customers can’t get to it currently.

But no change will be brought about before the next full council meeting.

Business bosses demand Aberdeen bus gates are removed

Before the meeting, retailers – some who tried and were barred from speaking to councillors on Tuesday – warned they might be forced to consider relocation by the end of the year if the bus gates remain in place.

It comes as Granite Mile taskforce Our Union Street makes headway in filling existing empty units on the city’s main street.

And tens of millions is being spent on transforming the central Union Street area for bus and bike lanes, as well as redeveloping the Aberdeen market site.

But the owner of the Trinity Centre, Robert Keane’s Ardent Group, has complained the ongoing uncertainty has cost them deals to rent out empty premises – including the very prominent former Debenhams department store.

Mr Keane’s main complaint is that routes to his 400-space car park is limited, meaning shoppers are unable to drive to the city centre.

They can still access the Rennie’s Wynd lot via Denburn Road and South College Street.

But the loss of Bridge Street as an access point from the north and west is understood to have significantly curtailed business.

Why the delay in a decision on the Aberdeen city centre bus gates?

The transport committee, led by convener Ian Yuill, voted to 6-3 in favour of keeping the bus gates in place.

The SNP, Lib Dems and also wanted officials to come back to the committee in 18 months on the operation and impact of the Aberdeen city centre bus gates and traffic management – and asked him to recommend any appropriate changes.

Labour, supported by the solitary Conservative committee member Duncan Massey, pressed for city officials to report back on rescinding the Etro – including how much it might cost to scrap it.

They wanted the final decision taken by all councillors in the future, instead of the nine transport committee members.

Labour also wanted councillors to agree pedestrianisation of the central strip of Union Street is the “way forward for our city”, with Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali claiming the current set up risked Aberdeen becoming a “ghost town”.

Despite the majority on the transport committee voting to keep the tweaked bus gates, all councillors will have their say.

Opposition councillors used council rules to refer the matter to the next full meeting of the council, likely on July 3, to allow members from all parts of the city to have their say.

