‘Increasing concern’ for 52-year-old man missing from Inverness

A 52-year-old man, who was last seen in Inverness yesterday morning, has been reported missing to police in the Highland capital.

David Garden was last seen at around 8am on June 11 in Inverness city centre and police are appealing for assistance from the public to help trace him.

He is described as 5ft 7in, is of stocky build and has long greying hair, which is usually in a ponytail.

David was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes, black trainers and a black and grey reflective waterproof jacket.

‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare’

Sergeant Tony Anderson, who is based at the city‘s Burnett Road police station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare and are asking for the help of the public to trace David”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number MPR0126820624.