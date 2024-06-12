‘A horrible way to treat one of our all time greats’: Caley Thistle fans react to Aaron Doran treatment

Caley Thistle fans have been left raging at the poor treatment of club legend Aaron Doran, who has been left in limbo by Inverness over career-saving knee surgery – here is what supporters have had to say.

On Tuesday, Doran revealed – in an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal – he has been unable to get confirmation ICT are going to pay for an operation to fix his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), with the financially-embattled Highlanders having twice cancelled the surgery.

The 33-year-old, who is now out of contract, damaged his ACL back in April as Caley Thistle fought, unsuccessfully, to avoid relegation to League One.

Following publication of the P&J’s piece with Doran, many Inverness fans have vented their anger across various social media platforms, slating the club for poor treatment of a player with almost 14 years of service.

Sandy Sutherland said: “New day, new shambles. Conduct has been deplorable. The level of shame I feel for being a fan of this club is indescribable.”

Christopher Lindsday added: “I think the club has effectively gone bust already and they are just waiting for someone to bail them out.”

Alex Johnstone said: “This is absolutely vile. There is no redemption for anyone who is involved in the current decision making of the club. A horrible way to treat any individual, never mind one of our all time great players.”

Praise for former Caley Jag

After the P&J’s interview was published, Shane Sutherland – the ex-Caley Thistle striker who suffered the same injury back in 2022 – took it upon himself to set up a GoFundMe page to help Doran pay for the surgery himself and, in less than 24 hours, it surpassed the initial goal of £5,000.

Fans have praised Sutherland’s initiative, donating and sharing the crowdfunder on social media.

Ciaran Strachan said: “Absolutely love this from you Shane.”

Along the same lines, Matthew commented: “What a great person, fair play to you mate.”

Applauding both Sutherland’s effort and the contributions Doran has made to the club, Jamie said: “Aaron Doran is a Caley Thistle legend.

“The assist in the Scottish Cup final, the last minute winner against Dundee United in the cup, the screamers against County.”

“Now that it’s smashed the £5k in 24 hours, hopefully this can keep going and cover the full cost of his surgery.”

Dundee United striker, Tony Watt, also showed support for Sutherland’s gesture, and said: “One of the worst parts of football is seeing fellow pros having to pay for their own operation. Share if possible.”

Now that the initial target of £5,000 has been reached, Sutherland thanked contributors for their generosity and kindness, saying Doran is also in disbelief at the achievement.

Sutherland added: “If you still want to donate to an ICT legend don’t hesitate, and whatever the actual full cost of the surgery is, if we go over that then we will pick a local charity to donate that money to.”