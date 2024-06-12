Police cordon off section of Rosemount Place in Aberdeen

A section of Rosemount Place in Aberdeen has been closed by police.

Emergency services were called to the street in the Rosemount area on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight police vehicles and two ambulances are still in attendance.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

A cordon has been set up between Watson Street and Thomson Street with officers on patrol at each end.

Others have been seen going in and out of the shops within the taped off area and questioning people on the street

Activity appears to be focused on the corner of the street at Wallfield Crescent where a further cordon has been put in place.

A nearby resident said: “I saw the police when I left the flat. It’s very shocking, I’ve not seen anything like this in the year I’ve lived here.”

Groups of people have gathered near the cordons as police continue their inquiries.

One person, who lives and works in the area, commented: “I feel very safe in Rosemount so to see so many police is quite shocking.”

Another person, who was shopping in the area, said: “Everyone is on edge. The atmosphere is quite tense at the moment.

The ambulance service and police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

