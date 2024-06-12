Police cordon off section of Rosemount Place in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police cordon off section of Rosemount Place in Aberdeen

Eight police cars and two ambulances have been called to the Aberdeen street.

By Ellie Milne & Ross Hempseed
Police on Rosemount Place
There is a significant police presence in the Rosemount area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A section of Rosemount Place in Aberdeen has been closed by police.

Emergency services were called to the street in the Rosemount area on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight police vehicles and two ambulances are still in attendance.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

Police cordon tape with police cars in background
A cordon has been put in place on Rosemount Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A cordon has been set up between Watson Street and Thomson Street with officers on patrol at each end.

Others have been seen going in and out of the shops within the taped off area and questioning people on the street

Activity appears to be focused on the corner of the street at Wallfield Crescent where a further cordon has been put in place.

A nearby resident said: “I saw the police when I left the flat. It’s very shocking, I’ve not seen anything like this in the year I’ve lived here.”

Police officer on Rosemount Place
Police have been talking to people in the area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Groups of people have gathered near the cordons as police continue their inquiries.

One person, who lives and works in the area, commented: “I feel very safe in Rosemount so to see so many police is quite shocking.”

Another person, who was shopping in the area, said: “Everyone is on edge. The atmosphere is quite tense at the moment.

Police officers and car at cordon on Rosemount Place
The road is closed to traffic and pedestrians. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The ambulance service and police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

