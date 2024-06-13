cHeRries Awards 2024: HR champions revealed at Aberdeen ceremony

The best in the field of HR came together to celebrate the prestigious cHeRries Awards 2024.

It was a celebration of excellence in the field of human resources, training and recruitment, enjoyed by all at the P&J Live.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, were hosted by BBC radio presenter and TV host Jason Mohammad.

The night got underway with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker before the prizegiving.

He said: “We’re here to celebrate the great work being carried out in the HR profession.

“As we traverse the difficulties that life in 2024 throws at us all, a knowledgeable, understanding and supportive people team are exactly what leaders are looking for.

“You’re worth your weight in gold and we’re extremely fortunate to have so many of you in this room tonight.”

cHeRries Awards 2024 winners

After a tough judging process it was time for all the winners to be announced.

The Top CHeRry Award, sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Winner: Gary Brewer, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland

With more than 45 consecutive years of service in HR, Mr Brewer has held positions across a multitude of businesses including William Grant & Sons, Scottish Widows and Lloyds TSB.

He’s also sat on multiple HR boards such as the Ethics Group at Aptuit and is currently the chairman of the multi-functional leadership group at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Collecting his award Mr Brewer, recently named director of people & culture at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “I am genuinely delighted and more than a little humbled, to be recognised in this way, but just as much testimony to some of the great leaders, teams and organisations that I’ve had the privilege to work with over some 46 years in the HR world.”

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Winner: Caledonian Housing Association (People team)

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Winner: University of Strathclyde

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

Winner: Louise Doherty, Flotation Energy

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders

Winner: Lisa MacKenzie, Worley

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by Brookson Legal

Winner: wood (The Global Early Careers Team)

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald

Winner: Irene Bruce, OEUK

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Winner: Kristi Strachan, Stork

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Winner: PD&MS (HR and Contractor Liaison Team)

Wellbeing in Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Winner: W M Donald

Time for guests to party

Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by Feeva. There was also a silent disco.

Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood said: “Huge congratulations to all the finalists and winners.

“Mattioli Woods was delighted to celebrate your successes with you at yet another amazing cHeRries award ceremony and cannot wait to see what you go on to achieve next!”

cHeRries conference

Earlier in the day people gathered for the cHeRries conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, which delved deeper into artificial intelligence.

Delegates took part in workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions, hearing from guest speakers.