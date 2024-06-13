cHeRries Awards 2024: HR champions revealed at Aberdeen ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

cHeRries Awards 2024: HR champions revealed at Aberdeen ceremony

Hundreds of people gathered for the event to celebrate HR staff and their achievements.

By Kelly Wilson
Hundreds of people attended the cHeRries Awards at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hundreds of people attended the cHeRries Awards at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The best in the field of HR came together to celebrate the prestigious cHeRries Awards 2024.

It was a celebration of excellence in the field of human resources, training and recruitment, enjoyed by all at the P&J Live.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, were hosted by BBC radio presenter and TV host Jason Mohammad.

The night got underway with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker before the prizegiving.

He said: “We’re here to celebrate the great work being carried out in the HR profession.

“As we traverse the difficulties that life in 2024 throws at us all, a knowledgeable, understanding and supportive people team are exactly what leaders are looking for.

“You’re worth your weight in gold and we’re extremely fortunate to have so many of you in this room tonight.”

cHeRries Awards 2024 winners

After a tough judging process it was time for all the winners to be announced.

The Top CHeRry Award, sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Winner: Gary Brewer, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland

With more than 45 consecutive years of service in HR, Mr Brewer has held positions across a multitude of businesses including William Grant & Sons, Scottish Widows and Lloyds TSB.

He’s also sat on multiple HR boards such as the Ethics Group at Aptuit and is currently the chairman of the multi-functional leadership group at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Collecting his award Mr Brewer, recently named director of people & culture at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “I am genuinely delighted and more than a little humbled, to be recognised in this way, but just as much testimony to some of the great leaders, teams and organisations that I’ve had the privilege to work with over some 46 years in the HR world.”

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Winner: Caledonian Housing Association (People team)

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Winner: University of Strathclyde

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

Winner: Louise Doherty, Flotation Energy

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders

Winner: Lisa MacKenzie, Worley

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by Brookson Legal

Winner: wood (The Global Early Careers Team)

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald

Winner: Irene Bruce, OEUK

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Winner: Kristi Strachan, Stork

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Winner: PD&MS (HR and Contractor Liaison Team)

Wellbeing in Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Winner: W M Donald

Time for guests to party

Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by Feeva. There was also a silent disco.

Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood said: “Huge congratulations to all the finalists and winners.

“Mattioli Woods was delighted to celebrate your successes with you at yet another amazing cHeRries award ceremony and cannot wait to see what you go on to achieve next!”

cHeRries conference

Earlier in the day people gathered for the cHeRries conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, which delved deeper into artificial intelligence.

Olivia Singleton of Mattioli Woods speaking at the cHeRries Conference. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Delegates took part in workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions, hearing from guest speakers.

