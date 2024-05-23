Original 106 DJ and ‘best friend’ dad chosen to compete in 1,200-mile race to Euro 2024

An Aberdeen DJ and her dad have beat more than 750 applicants to secure a place on a 1,200-mile race to get to Munich for Euro 2024.

Original 106’s Beth Wallace and dad William, along with Peterhead-based Chris Gibson and Ewan Oman, will compete to arrive first in the German city ahead of Scotland’s opener against the hosts on June 14.

The north-east competitors, who will be battling another team from Paisley, will be taking part in Tennent’s 1,200-mile cross-continental ‘Get to Germany’ competition – “using any means possible” to get there, but no flying is allowed.

The winners will be awarded with Tennent’s Ultimate Football Experience, which includes Scotland star Stuart Armstrong’s hair gel and a Kenny McLean “mayor’s hat”.

The competition will be filmed for an online mini-series, which will see Love Island’s Iain Stirling providing the punditry.

The winners will also get to stay on to cheer Scotland in the group stages.

Throughout their travels, each of teams will face tricky twists and challenges meant to bring back fond memories of the national team’s journey to the championships, which included a famous 2-0 win against Spain in March last year.

They will answer riddles to win prizes at some of Europe’s biggest sporting venues and there will also be a host of special guest appearances from Scottish football legends past and present who will be able to offer a helping hand at different stages.

‘Dynamic duo’

Known as the “dynamic duo” at Pittodrie where they are Aberdeen season ticket holders, football has been a passion for Beth and her father since she was a youngster.

She travelled across the country to attend Scotland games with her mum, who has now sadly passed away.

At the age of 69, William is still a regular on the pitch and plays in a local team.

Both are thrilled to have been chosen to take part in the challenge and cannot wait to make more memories together.

Beth said: “Being chosen to take on the race feels like we’ve won already, but of course now we’re part of it, we’re going to do everything to try and win.

“We already live together and we’re best mates, so we’re simply looking forward to making more memories together, taking on the challenges as they come and meeting some Scottish footballing legends along the way.”

‘We eat, sleep, breathe Scotland’

Hoping to beat them to the opening match is Chris and Ewan from Peterhead, who are self-confessed “die-hard” Scotland fans and members of the North East Tartan Army.

Chris even built his own Tartan Army pub during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The pair have travelled to Scotland games all over the world and are excited about the challenge ahead.

Ewan said: “We eat, sleep, breathe Scotland and love Tennent’s, so when we saw the opportunity we couldn’t miss it. Qualifying is a momentous, even emotional, moment for Scotland so we just had to be part of the action.

“With running our own businesses, we’re used to problem solving so cannot wait to take on the challenges and even a night bus or two.”

The two north-east teams will also have to contend with the third team, made up of Euan McLelland and Paul Mullenon, who are hoping to get there in time for Euan’s stag night.

Tennent’s senior brand manager Hazel Alexander added: “We cannot wait to watch the race unfold between William and Beth, Ewan and Chris, and Euan and Paul in June.

“We’ll be watching with bated breath to see how each team gets on and who will be crowned the winners.”