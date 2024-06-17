Aberdeen doctor on why she left ‘pill-pushing’ NHS to become health, wellbeing and weight loss expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen doctor on why she left ‘pill-pushing’ NHS to become health, wellbeing and weight loss expert

Dr Aileen Alexander says her ultimate goal is to 'help people live a happier and healthier lifestyle.'

Dr Aileen Alexander left the NHS five years ago. Image: KAD Photography.
Dr Aileen Alexander left the NHS five years ago. Image: KAD Photography.
By Shanay Taylor

A former Aberdeen GP has told how she left the NHS to become a health, wellbeing and weight loss expert.

Doctor Aileen Alexander says leaving the health service in 2019 after six years of treating patients was “the right decision”.

Her firm, Nourish Academy, offers a “12-week small group coaching experience to help professional women create a healthier lifestyle, reduce stress, feel energised, reclaim their self-confidence & lose weight sustainably without rules or restriction.”

She became a TEDx speaker last year. Image: KAD Photography.

She set up the online firm eight years ago before making the jump into wellbeing full-time.

One of the driving factors behind her leaving the healthcare system was that her current role does not exist in the NHS.

She said: “I thought to myself, I can’t serve the mission I want to if I stay with the NHS.

“I was scared to leave and when I started seeing people privately, it was a huge emotional battle.”

Dr Aileen Alexander feels that part of her job is to “relieve the pressure on the NHS” as she says “some of the kindest and hardest working people are in the NHS and I feel so much for them.”

She believes that the set-up is wrong for the NHS but understands why they cannot change it.

‘We have a National Health Service, but it isn’t about optimising physical mental and social health’

Adding: “We have a National Health Service, but it isn’t about optimising physical mental and social health.”

She says her ultimate goal is to “help people live a happier and healthier lifestyle and she has helped hundreds of women from across the UK, Europe, Dubai and United States.

She claims that treating the root cause of their weight gain, fatigue and stress concerns, can prevent and help manage lifestyle-related medical conditions.

She states: “As a GP confined to 10-minute appointments in a pill-pushing culture it felt like we were all kicking the root cause down the road in the NHS.

“Now I’m able to help my patients lose weight and get healthier, to prevent disease and to manage their medical conditions with behavioural change techniques and lifestyle changes.

“I think collectively we need to educate and empower the population other than shame them.”

She says she still does everything a GP would do, but doesn’t prescribe medication to patients and instead reviews blood tests etc.

Starting to work more with men

Since the start of the year, Dr Alexander has seen a rise in men coming to her for help.

She added: “The other change I’ve noticed is that more men are coming forward for help since the start of the year which has been really exciting and a totally different experience for me.

“I’m so big about female empowerment and all of that, but I’m happy to help anyone on their journey.”

She is based in Aberdeen. Image: KAD Photography.

She feels “extremely lucky” as she has even appeared in publications such as Hello Magazine and Glamour as well as become an official TEDx speaker.

Adding: “It almost adds more prestige to what I do.

“You’d think being a qualified doctor and training 10 years to be a GP would be enough,  but when people see you’ve done these articles and are a TEDx speaker they build a trust with you.

“I think that’s important – they are coming and choosing to work with me which is a massive privilege.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Derek Stewart died in a house fire in Middlefield.
'His death could have been prevented': Fatal Middlefield flat fire was 'second blaze in…
Backyard Aberdeen
All you need to know as Backyard street food pop-up returns to Aberdeen beach
Peter Clark and David Sutherland of the Auchenblae Parks Committee next to the village toilets
Eyesore Auchenblae toilets to REOPEN as neighbour tells of strangers pleading to use his…
Post Thumbnail
Albanian gangsters forced man to tend £110,000 Aberdeen cannabis farm
Sam Heughan of Outlander fame with William Peake of Twin Peakes Fly Fishing
Outlander star Sam Heughan takes fishing lessons in Aberdeenshire
Mint Velvet: The new womenswear store heading for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Mint Velvet Aberdeen location revealed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dangerous mugger marched victim around Aberdeen city centre at knifepoint
This week's round-up features a row over a fence in Aberdeen
West end man's garden plans scuppered after 'nuisance' complaints about fence from Aberdeen neighbours
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find
Jon S Baird and Belmont Cinema
North-east director hopes to see Tetris on the big screen at reopened Belmont Cinema

Conversation