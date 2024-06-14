In pictures: Scotland fans pack out Aberdeen pubs and fan zone for Germany opener

Scotland fans packed out Aberdeen’s pubs and fan zones for tonight’s opener against Germany.

Euro 2024 fever gripped the north-east contingent of the Tartan Army who gathered to watch a painful 5-1 defeat.

Hundreds filled up a sold-out fan zone at Resident X, with Marischal Square decked in flags and football strips for the beginning of the month-long football feast.

Kick-off was greeted with a deafening roar by a raucous crowd.

Three quick-fire German goals in the first half threatened to sap most of the party atmosphere – but in the face of a thumping from the host nation, songs could still be heard to will the team to the final whistle.

Families also headed to Aberdeen Beach for a fan zone at Codona’s and supporters took over the Dutch Mill Hotel on Queen’s Road.

Our photographers captured the best of the action across the city – can you spot yourself?

Dutch Mill Hotel on Queen’s Road

Photographs taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Marischal Square Fan Zone

Photographs taken by Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Fans at Resident X

Photographs taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson