In pictures: Scotland fans pack out Aberdeen pubs and fan zone for Germany opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: Scotland fans pack out Aberdeen pubs and fan zone for Germany opener

The north-east contingent of the Tartan Army took over the Granite City.

Let's go Scotland! Supplied by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Let's go Scotland! Supplied by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming & Emma Grady

Scotland fans packed out Aberdeen’s pubs and fan zones for tonight’s opener against Germany.

Euro 2024 fever gripped the north-east contingent of the Tartan Army who gathered to watch a painful 5-1 defeat.

Hundreds filled up a sold-out fan zone at Resident X, with Marischal Square decked in flags and football strips for the beginning of the month-long football feast.

Kick-off was greeted with a deafening roar by a raucous crowd.

Three quick-fire German goals in the first half threatened to sap most of the party atmosphere – but in the face of a thumping from the host nation, songs could still be heard to will the team to the final whistle.

Families also headed to Aberdeen Beach for a fan zone at Codona’s and supporters took over the Dutch Mill Hotel on Queen’s Road.

Our photographers captured the best of the action across the city – can you spot yourself?

Dutch Mill Hotel on Queen’s Road

Photographs taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Getting ready to cheer on Scotland against Germany!
Football excitement in the air.
Celebrating Scotland at the Euros.
Group of friends ready to enjoy watching Scotland vs. Germany at the Euro’s 2024!
All set for the big game at the Dutch Mill!
The Dutch Mill is buzzing with Euro excitement!
Ready to cheer on our favorite team.
Cheering loud and proud for Scotland.
Fans celebrating Scotland in the Euros.
Cheers to the Euros!
Scotland fans hyped up before the match.
Scotland fans united to watch their team at the Euros!
Scotland football fans celebrating in full force.
The Dutch Mill is buzzing with Karen Walker and Carolann Garden! Cheering on Scotland in the Euros!
Feeling the energy at the Dutch Mill in Aberdeen!
Scotland fans full of excited ready for the game.
Friends and family share the excitement of Scotland vs. Germany.
Dutch Mill pub takeover by Scotland fans! Ready to cheer loud and proud!
Can’t wait for Euros 2024 to kick off!
Euro fever at the Dutch Mill in Aberdeen!
The countdown is on at the Dutch Mill!
Scotland fans watching the match in anticipation.
Scotland fans looking tense watching the Euros unfold!
Fans glued to the screens for every moment.
Emotions running high as fans watch the game.
There was a tense atmosphere as fans watch Scotland vs. Germany.
Spirits still high.
The anticipation is real!
Scotland fans buzzing with excitement.
Scottish pride is alive and kicking at the Dutch Mill in Aberdeen!
Aberdeen’s Dutch Mill pub is the place to be for Scotland fans!
Scotland fans enjoying every minute of Euro action!
Emotions running high as fans watch the game.
Scotland fans rallying behind their team at the Euros!

Marischal Square Fan Zone

Photographs taken by Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Fans celebrating Scotland in the Euros in Marischal Square.
Scotland fans enjoying the atmosphere at Marischal Square.
Marischal Square was full of Scotland fans.
Group of friends enjoying drinks and the atmosphere.
Scotland fans watch the match.
Friends and family excited about the match.
Marischal Square was buzzing with Euro excitement!

Fans at Resident X

Photographs taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Feeling the energy at Resident X.
Scotland football fans out to enjoy the atmosphere at Resident X.
Enjoying an evening with football and friends.
Scotland football fans in full force at Resident X.
Families enjoyed the Euro excitement!
Scotland fans immersed in the football match.
Roaring with pride!
Resident X taken over by Scotland fans!
Scotland fans celebrate at Resident X.
Resident X was full of Scotland fans.
Resident X vibes and Euro dreams!

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gerald Lobley with chess board.
Aberdeenshire man dubbed 'Scotland's King of Chess' made MBE
Ian Gatt, CBE, was born with the smell of the sea in his nostrils.
Inverurie's Ian Gatt 'humbled' as he's made a CBE for services to fishing
Ross Haggart will receive the King's Fire Service Medal and Rebecca Allen will be made BEM. Image: DC Thomson
King's Birthday Honours: The 15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Jane Spiers, former chief executive of Aberdeen
Former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief made an OBE after 'lifetime' of work in the…
Passnegers cheers as their treated to a pipe solo en route to Munich. Image: Gully Singh.
Peterculter piper goes viral with Euro 2024-themed solo on flight to Germany
Charlie Reid pictured with his arms folding leaning against his colourful takeaway van.
Fraserburgh pizzeria to close just seven months after opening
The video also captures the moment strangers stopped and rushed to help him at the roadside
VIDEO: Terrifying moment HGV driver has stroke behind the wheel on the A90
Why doesn't Aberdeen have a rooftop bar?
Does Aberdeen city centre need a rooftop bar? We list 9 possible spots
Firefighters including one with an aerial attended the Rose Street Incident.
Firefighters secure loose chimneys in Aberdeen Street
A group put their backs into raising the Reaper's sail. All images: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rosehearty Primary gets hands-on with fishing

Conversation