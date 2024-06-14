King’s Birthday Honours: The 15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King’s Birthday Honours: The 15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

From a voluntary organist to a chess player and search and rescue heroes - here's who has been recognised across the north-east.

By Chris Cromar
Ross Haggart will receive the King's Fire Service Medal and Rebecca Allen will be made BEM. Image: DC Thomson
Ross Haggart will receive the King's Fire Service Medal and Rebecca Allen will be made BEM. Image: DC Thomson

Several people from the north-east have been included on the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list.

15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been recognised for their hard work and dedication to their field, including ‘Scotland’s King of Chess‘.

In addition to BEMs, MBEs and OBEs, this year the King’s Fire Service Medal will be awarded to Ross Haggart.

Ross Haggart standing in front of fire engine.
Ross Haggart is the chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ross was the most senior fire officer in attendance at the Stonehaven train crash in August 2020.

Here is the full list of King’s Birthday Honours 2024 recipients from the north-east:

Aberdeen

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Ian James Gourlay: For voluntary service to the community in Aberdeenshire
  • Dean Stott: For services to sport and to humanitarian and mental health awareness

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

  • Christina Emily Clunes, chairwoman of Catherine Street Community Centre: For services to the community in Aberdeen
  • Anne Margaret Milne, secretary and treasurer of Catherine Street Community Centre: For services to the community in Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Dr Gerald Edward Lobley (Kemnay): For services to chess in Scotland

    Gerald Lobley with chess board.
    Gerald Lobley has been teaching chess for the past 50 years. Image: Gerald Lobley.
  • Brian McCann, panel practice adviser at Aberdeenshire Children’s Hearing System (Fraserburgh): For services to children and to the children’s hearing system in Scotland
  • Diane Wood (Inverurie): For voluntary and charitable services in Scotland

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

  • Rebecca Allen. secretary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) Scottish Council, committee member for Aberdeen and District Lifeboat Fundraising Branch, and lifeboat administration officer at Aberdeen Lifeboat Station (Stonehaven): For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)

    Charles Sherriffs, Beth Pratt, Beverlay Graham and Rebecca Allen. standing.
    Rebecca Allen (right) has been honoured. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
  • Edna Margaret Edmond, voluntary organist (Banchory): For services to Skene Parish Church
  • Margaret Evelyn Edmond (Stonehaven): For voluntary and charitable services, particularly to the Red Cross
  • David William Fleming (Stonehaven): For services to the community in Stonehaven
  • Susan Jane Hunt, founder of North East Open Studios and honorary member of the Aberdeen Artists Society (Inverurie): For services to the arts and crafts
  • Colin Hugh Moir, volunteer coastguard rescue officer and lately deputy station officer at Stonehaven Coastguard (Stonehaven): For services to search and rescue
  • Jennifer Ann Smith (Huntly): For services to the community in Huntly

Plus, here are the eight recipients of the King’s Birthday Honours 2024 from Inverness, Moray and the Highlands.

