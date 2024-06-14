King’s Birthday Honours: The 15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Several people from the north-east have been included on the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list.
15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been recognised for their hard work and dedication to their field, including ‘Scotland’s King of Chess‘.
In addition to BEMs, MBEs and OBEs, this year the King’s Fire Service Medal will be awarded to Ross Haggart.
Ross was the most senior fire officer in attendance at the Stonehaven train crash in August 2020.
Here is the full list of King’s Birthday Honours 2024 recipients from the north-east:
Aberdeen
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Ian James Gourlay: For voluntary service to the community in Aberdeenshire
- Dean Stott: For services to sport and to humanitarian and mental health awareness
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
- Christina Emily Clunes, chairwoman of Catherine Street Community Centre: For services to the community in Aberdeen
- Anne Margaret Milne, secretary and treasurer of Catherine Street Community Centre: For services to the community in Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Ian Gatt, chief executive of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association (Inverurie): For services to the fishing industry
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Dr Gerald Edward Lobley (Kemnay): For services to chess in Scotland
- Brian McCann, panel practice adviser at Aberdeenshire Children’s Hearing System (Fraserburgh): For services to children and to the children’s hearing system in Scotland
- Diane Wood (Inverurie): For voluntary and charitable services in Scotland
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
- Rebecca Allen. secretary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) Scottish Council, committee member for Aberdeen and District Lifeboat Fundraising Branch, and lifeboat administration officer at Aberdeen Lifeboat Station (Stonehaven): For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)
- Edna Margaret Edmond, voluntary organist (Banchory): For services to Skene Parish Church
- Margaret Evelyn Edmond (Stonehaven): For voluntary and charitable services, particularly to the Red Cross
- David William Fleming (Stonehaven): For services to the community in Stonehaven
- Susan Jane Hunt, founder of North East Open Studios and honorary member of the Aberdeen Artists Society (Inverurie): For services to the arts and crafts
- Colin Hugh Moir, volunteer coastguard rescue officer and lately deputy station officer at Stonehaven Coastguard (Stonehaven): For services to search and rescue
- Jennifer Ann Smith (Huntly): For services to the community in Huntly
Plus, here are the eight recipients of the King’s Birthday Honours 2024 from Inverness, Moray and the Highlands.
