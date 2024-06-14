King’s Birthday Honours: The 8 recipients from Inverness, Moray and the Highlands

Police officers, community heroes and business pioneers have been included on the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list.

Eight people from Inverness, Moray and the Highlands have been recognised and will receive a range of honours including MBEs, OBEs and BEMs.

Highlands

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Alasdair James Matheson has been honoured for services to the community of Golspie, Sutherland.

William Henderson Gray, Managing Director of ARK Estates (Scotland), has been recognised for services to charity in the Scottish Highlands.

For more than three decades, Mr Gray has been involved in property management and services.

Inverness

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Retired Special Constable Francis John Sutherland, known as Iain Sutherland, has been honoured with an MBE for his service to policing.

Mr Sutherland has dedicated more than three decades to the police force.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jacqueline Forrest Wright from Fort William has also been honoured for her service to the Business Community of Lochaber.

She has been recognised for her role in setting up and delivering broadband provisions to people around Locheil.

Orkney

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Funeral director John George Corse has been honoured with an MBE in recognition of his services to the Orkney community.

The islander is the proud owner of the family-run business John G. Corse Funeral Directors.

The business has been in the family since 1978, with Mr Corse taking ownership in 1995 following the death of his father.

His son Calum has now joined the business, preparing to follow in the footsteps of his ancestors.

Macmillan nurse Anne Margaret Gregg of Kirkwall has received an MBE in honour of her service to the healthcare sector in the Orkney Islands.

The healthcare worker has dedicated her professional life to supporting patients battling cancer and their families.

In March, she was awarded a special recognition award by NHS Orkney.

Angus Gordon Heddle puts his life on the line to save lives at sea as a member of Longhope lifeboat RNLI.

The lifeboat volunteer is now being recognised for his dedication to the charity and the Orkney community.

Moray

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Glenn McIntosh Munro from Elgin is being recognised for his services to music.

In 1992, Mr Munro founded the Moray Concert Brass from the Moray Music Centre Senior brass band.

The group traditionally rehearsed from August to March annually, before taking to the stage at Christmas and Easter.

However, after gaining permission to continue the group during the summer months, the Moray Concert Brass was created.

In 2016, the conductor was dealt a devastating blow after being diagnosed with bowel cancer and again in 2018 following a relapse.

In 2022, he walked the Brave catwalk.

