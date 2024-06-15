Man arrested following disturbance in Tillydrone

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in Tillydrone earlier today.

The incident occurred at just before 10am on Saturday, June 15, near Dill Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were out at the scene including police, fire and ambulance as well as an ambulance incident response unit.

Police confirmed a 32-year-old man had been taken to hospital and subsequently arrested in connection with the disturbance.

A police spokesperson said: ““Around 9.45am on Saturday, June 15, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Dill Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 32-year-old man was traced nearby.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment. The same man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”