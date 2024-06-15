Man arrested following disturbance in Tillydrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested following disturbance in Tillydrone

Emergency services were called to the area on Saturday morning.

By Ross Hempseed
Emergency services on the scene. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services on the scene. Image: DC Thomson.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in Tillydrone earlier today.

The incident occurred at just before 10am on Saturday, June 15, near Dill Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were out at the scene including police, fire and ambulance as well as an ambulance incident response unit.

Police confirmed a 32-year-old man had been taken to hospital and subsequently arrested in connection with the disturbance.

The incident occurred in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A police spokesperson said: ““Around 9.45am on Saturday, June 15, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Dill Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 32-year-old man was traced nearby.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment. The same man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
A92 closed following crash involving motorcycle near Inverbervie
Resident X Euro fanzone
Bitter disappointment for Scotland in Euros opener - but Aberdeen was united at fan…
Hundreds turned out to watch the match. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.
Resident X to rethink 'family-friendly zone' following Scotland v Germany match
4
Picture shows (L-R): James Erwin, Jacob Campbell, Catriona Tanner, Dallas King, Murray Dawson in Screen 1 at the Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Inside the Belmont Cinema as images reveal new look planned for Aberdeen venue
2
Let's go Scotland! Supplied by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Scotland fans pack out Aberdeen pubs and fan zone for Germany opener
Gerald Lobley with chess board.
Aberdeenshire man dubbed 'Scotland's King of Chess' made MBE
Ian Gatt, CBE, was born with the smell of the sea in his nostrils.
Inverurie's Ian Gatt 'humbled' as he's made a CBE for services to fishing
Ross Haggart will receive the King's Fire Service Medal and Rebecca Allen will be made BEM. Image: DC Thomson
King's Birthday Honours: The 15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Jane Spiers, former chief executive of Aberdeen
Former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief made an OBE after 'lifetime' of work in the…
Passnegers cheers as their treated to a pipe solo en route to Munich. Image: Gully Singh.
Peterculter piper goes viral with Euro 2024-themed solo on flight to Germany