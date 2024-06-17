NHS Grampian to hold review after death of inpatient on busy Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian to hold review after death of inpatient on busy Aberdeen street

Emergency services rushed to Rosemount Place last Wednesday.

By Graham Fleming
Rosemount Place was locked down last week by police. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rosemount Place was locked down last week by police. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian is set to hold a review into the death of a hospital inpatient on an Aberdeen street last week.

Police and paramedics rushed to Rosemount Place at 2:40pm on Wednesday June 14 after being called out around 2.40pm.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene; however the circumstances are not said to be suspicious.

Cops closed the busy Aberdeen street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ambulances also rushed to the scene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An NHS Grampian spokesperson confirmed: “In line with national guidance, a significant adverse event review is commissioned following the unexpected death of an inpatient.”

Busy Aberdeen street cordoned off

A police cordon was set up between Watson Street and Thomson Street with officers patrolling at each end of Rosemount last Wednesday.

Cops were also seen going in and out of shop units within a taped-off area, and speaking to witnesses and passers-by on the street.

Businesses closed early at around 5pm but re-opened as normal the next day.

Ambulances also left the scene at around 5.30pm.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Kemnay Masonic lodge will become a new house,
Inside abandoned Kemnay Masonic lodge as £300k home transformation is approved
Aberdeen, Cardiff and Sheffield.
'Punching above its weight': How do global experts rank Aberdeen against other cities?
Dr Aileen Alexander left the NHS five years ago. Image: KAD Photography.
Aberdeen doctor on why she left 'pill-pushing' NHS to become health, wellbeing and weight…
Derek Stewart died in a house fire in Middlefield.
'His death could have been prevented': Fatal Middlefield flat fire was 'second blaze in…
Backyard Aberdeen
All you need to know as Backyard street food pop-up returns to Aberdeen beach
Peter Clark and David Sutherland of the Auchenblae Parks Committee next to the village toilets
Eyesore Auchenblae toilets to REOPEN as neighbour tells of strangers pleading to use his…
Post Thumbnail
Albanian gangsters forced man to tend £110,000 Aberdeen cannabis farm
Sam Heughan of Outlander fame with William Peake of Twin Peakes Fly Fishing
Outlander star Sam Heughan takes fishing lessons in Aberdeenshire
Mint Velvet: The new womenswear store heading for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Mint Velvet Aberdeen location revealed
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dangerous mugger marched victim around Aberdeen city centre at knifepoint

Conversation