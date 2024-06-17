NHS Grampian to hold review after death of inpatient on busy Aberdeen street

NHS Grampian is set to hold a review into the death of a hospital inpatient on an Aberdeen street last week.

Police and paramedics rushed to Rosemount Place at 2:40pm on Wednesday June 14 after being called out around 2.40pm.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene; however the circumstances are not said to be suspicious.

An NHS Grampian spokesperson confirmed: “In line with national guidance, a significant adverse event review is commissioned following the unexpected death of an inpatient.”

Busy Aberdeen street cordoned off

A police cordon was set up between Watson Street and Thomson Street with officers patrolling at each end of Rosemount last Wednesday.

Cops were also seen going in and out of shop units within a taped-off area, and speaking to witnesses and passers-by on the street.

Businesses closed early at around 5pm but re-opened as normal the next day.

Ambulances also left the scene at around 5.30pm.