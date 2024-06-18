Loo-king for a new project? Aberdeen public toilet to go under the hammer

A former public toilet in Aberdeen will go up for auction this week.

The loo on Skene Street, near Gilcomstoun School, is going under the hammer on Thursday, with a guide price of £1,650.

It’s been out of use for some time – and if the interior photos are anything to go by, love and care will be needed to transform this 58-square-foot space from drab to fab.

It currently houses a single toilet, sink and baby changing table – all thick with mould and damp.

The auction, by Shepherd Commercial Property Auctions, can be watched live online and the highest bidder is required to put down a 10% deposit.

Flushing out ideas for public toilet for sale in Aberdeen…

The new owner could could restore the space and reopen it as a public toilet or they could apply for planning permission to transform it into something new.

Perhaps it could be the perfect spot for a new coffee kiosk, or maybe a food stall?

The Skene Street public toilet is not the only facility of its kind available for bidding in Thursday’s auction.

A larger unit – at 369 square foot – on Inverurie Road in Bucksburn is up for a guide price of £13,200.

The corner lot has a built-in cubicle and urinal but definitely needs a makeover if it is to reopen.

The auctioneers have said the Bucksburn lot could be used for a different purpose if planning consent is given.