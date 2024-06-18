Loo-king for a new project? Aberdeen public toilet to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loo-king for a new project? Aberdeen public toilet to go under the hammer

The disused toilet on Skene Street could be the perfect spot for a new business.

By Ellie Milne
Public toilet on Skene Street
Are you in the market for a public toilet? Image: Shepherd.

A former public toilet in Aberdeen will go up for auction this week.

The loo on Skene Street, near Gilcomstoun School, is going under the hammer on Thursday, with a guide price of £1,650.

It’s been out of use for some time – and if the interior photos are anything to go by, love and care will be needed to transform this 58-square-foot space from drab to fab.

Outside of public toilet block in Bucksburn
Another public toilet in Bucksburn is also up for auction. Image: Shepherd.

It currently houses a single toilet, sink and baby changing table – all thick with mould and damp.

The auction, by Shepherd Commercial Property Auctions, can be watched live online and the highest bidder is required to put down a 10% deposit.

Flushing out ideas for public toilet for sale in Aberdeen…

The new owner could could restore the space and reopen it as a public toilet or they could apply for planning permission to transform it into something new.

Perhaps it could be the perfect spot for a new coffee kiosk, or maybe a food stall?

The Skene Street public toilet is not the only facility of its kind available for bidding in Thursday’s auction.

Interior of public toilet on Skene Street
The space needs some love and attention… Image: Shepherd.
Interior of Bucksburn toilet
The unit may need a makeover… Image: Shepherd.

A larger unit – at 369 square foot – on Inverurie Road in Bucksburn is up for a guide price of £13,200.

The corner lot has a built-in cubicle and urinal but definitely needs a makeover if it is to reopen.

The auctioneers have said the Bucksburn lot could be used for a different purpose if planning consent is given.

Conversation