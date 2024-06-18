New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides transfer window update

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes he is making good progress with his preferred transfer targets.

The Dons boss, who arrived in the city earlier this week, has already bolstered his squad with two summer signings.

Irish defender Gavin Molloy has moved to the Reds from Shelbourne, while Nigerian striker Peter Ambrose has joined from Hungarian side Ujpest.

More comings and goings are expected during what is likely to be another busy summer transfer window for the Dons as the former Elfsborg head coach looks to create a squad capable of delivering the Swede’s preferred brand of high-tempo, attacking football.

But Thelin also believes he has inherited an Aberdeen squad with plenty of talent.

When asked how far along he was with his summer recruitment, Thelin told Red TV: “I think we are quite far but I know with experience when the window is open it is open.

“We will leave it there and see.

“I have a lot of trust in the players who are already here.

“There is a lot of potential and skilful players inside the squad.

“Maybe some will leave and some will come into the squad.

“I am going to start working with the players who are here and they are going to have the focus.

“The rest will show itself in the future.”

Healthy competition in the squad

Thelin believes Molloy and Ambrose, who are both 22, will be shrewd acquisitions for the Dons.

He said: “Gavin is quite young but has good leadership skills.

“I don’t think about age but more their character and how they use these skills.

“I think it will be a good challenge and he will strengthen the squad.

“He has speed to protect space in the back-line but he can also bring out the ball and build-up the play.

“I think he can be a good match for the squad and the team.

“Peter is good at linking up play, running in behind and with how he positions himself in the box.

“He gives us some healthy competition in the squad. I think he is also a good match for Aberdeen.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming them here.”

Maximum effort is required

Thelin says the character of a player is the number one trait he looks for in any new signing.

The Dons boss wants to create a squad of players who are determined to give everything for the cause.

He said: “You can feel if a player is giving everything. That is the starting point for me.

“You create good things on the training pitch every day.

“You need clear organisation and a good team spirit and they have to be themselves.

“They will then have the trust that they can show their skills.

“That can make a difference inside an organisation.

“We have to work together and then they have to make the difference.”

High intensity football to excite fans

Thelin says he is determined to create an attack-minded football team capable of exciting the Aberdeen fans.

The Dons begin their competitive games in the group stage of the League Cup with a trip to Queen of the South on July 13.

He said: “I think you always have to have some evolution (as a manager) as the football world is always changing.

“You have to be curious but also find something you really believe in.

“And then try to create a game model or a way to train around that.

“I like intensity, fast-paced games and scoring chances.

“Everybody wants that but I’m really trying to make that happen, together with my staff and the players.

“There is a clear direction with what we want to achieve in the games.

“If you work hard during the day you feel good at night.

“That is the environment I want to create.”