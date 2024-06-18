New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides transfer window update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides transfer window update

The Dons boss, who arrived in the city earlier this week, has already made his first two signings.

By Danny Law
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes he is making good progress with his preferred transfer targets.

The Dons boss, who arrived in the city earlier this week, has already bolstered his squad with two summer signings.

Irish defender Gavin Molloy has moved to the Reds from Shelbourne, while Nigerian striker Peter Ambrose has joined from Hungarian side Ujpest.

More comings and goings are expected during what is likely to be another busy summer transfer window for the Dons as the former Elfsborg head coach looks to create a squad capable of delivering the Swede’s preferred brand of high-tempo, attacking football.

But Thelin also believes he has inherited an Aberdeen squad with plenty of talent.

When asked how far along he was with his summer recruitment, Thelin told Red TV: “I think we are quite far but I know with experience when the window is open it is open.

“We will leave it there and see.

“I have a lot of trust in the players who are already here.

“There is a lot of potential and skilful players inside the squad.

“Maybe some will leave and some will come into the squad.

“I am going to start working with the players who are here and they are going to have the focus.

“The rest will show itself in the future.”

New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy, left, in action for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.
Healthy competition in the squad

Thelin believes Molloy and Ambrose, who are both 22, will be shrewd acquisitions for the Dons.

He said: “Gavin is quite young but has good leadership skills.

“I don’t think about age but more their character and how they use these skills.

“I think it will be a good challenge and he will strengthen the squad.

“He has speed to protect space in the back-line but he can also bring out the ball and build-up the play.

“I think he can be a good match for the squad and the team.

“Peter is good at linking up play, running in behind and with how he positions himself in the box.

“He gives us some healthy competition in the squad. I think he is also a good match for Aberdeen.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming them here.”

New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Maximum effort is required

Thelin says the character of a player is the number one trait he looks for in any new signing.

The Dons boss wants to create a squad of players who are determined to give everything for the cause.

He said: “You can feel if a player is giving everything. That is the starting point for me.

“You create good things on the training pitch every day.

“You need clear organisation and a good team spirit and they have to be themselves.

“They will then have the trust that they can show their skills.

“That can make a difference inside an organisation.

“We have to work together and then they have to make the difference.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC.

High intensity football to excite fans

Thelin says he is determined to create an attack-minded football team capable of exciting the Aberdeen fans.

The Dons begin their competitive games in the group stage of the League Cup with a trip to Queen of the South on July 13.

He said: “I think you always have to have some evolution (as a manager) as the football world is always changing.

“You have to be curious but also find something you really believe in.

“And then try to create a game model or a way to train around that.

“I like intensity, fast-paced games and scoring chances.

“Everybody wants that but I’m really trying to make that happen, together with my staff and the players.

“There is a clear direction with what we want to achieve in the games.

“If you work hard during the day you feel good at night.

“That is the environment I want to create.”

