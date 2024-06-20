The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street

Belmont Street’s latest restaurant is showing Aberdeen foodies the unique taste of Venezuelan food.

La Tiendita del Sabor is run by Carmelo and Glenda Diotaioti and their two children, and have just recently opened in the busy Granite City street.

Previously based upstairs in Thistle Street’s Foodstory, their new venture only opened on May 1 of this year.

Ever since, hungry Aberdonians with a taste for South American cuisine have found a wide selection of Venezuelan favourites on the menu.

For those who have never tried it, 21-year-old chef Victor recommends Cachapas – a savoury sweetcorn pancake with a variety of fillings available.

However, the varied menu includes other traditional dishes such as; Arepas, Empanadas, Tuquenos and Chapaburguers.

Despite being the only one of its kind, Victor said that Aberdonians have taken to the unfamiliar cuisine quite nicely.

Aberdeen customers ‘are so happy’ at new flavours

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said: “It has been going well so far since we have been open.

“Friday and Saturdays are full of busy moments, but maybe people think from our time in Foodstory that we are still only open three days so we are trying to get more customers on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“We didn’t see anywhere doing Venezuelan food in Aberdeen, I think we are one of the first.

“They come in and they are so happy when they try the new flavours that we bring – it’s so different to the other places around here.

“All the food that we make here is prepared the same day, we think it is important that the food is fresh. I think the people appreciate it.”

La Tiendita del Sabor is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11am until 9pm and 11am until 5pm on Sunday.