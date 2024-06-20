The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street

La Tiendita del Sabor opened earlier this year in their new city-centre location.

Have you visited the new Belmont Street eatery yet? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Belmont Street’s latest restaurant is showing Aberdeen foodies the unique taste of Venezuelan food.

La Tiendita del Sabor is run by Carmelo and Glenda Diotaioti and their two children, and have just recently opened in the busy Granite City street.

Previously based upstairs in Thistle Street’s Foodstory, their new venture only opened on May 1 of this year.

The view from outside the latest restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ever since, hungry Aberdonians with a taste for South American cuisine have found a wide selection of Venezuelan favourites on the menu.

For those who have never tried it, 21-year-old chef Victor recommends Cachapas – a savoury sweetcorn pancake with a variety of fillings available.

However, the varied menu includes other traditional dishes such as; Arepas, Empanadas, Tuquenos and Chapaburguers.

Despite being the only one of its kind, Victor said that Aberdonians have taken to the unfamiliar cuisine quite nicely.

The restaurant opened in May of this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen customers ‘are so happy’ at new flavours

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said: “It has been going well so far since we have been open.

“Friday and Saturdays are full of busy moments, but maybe people think from our time in Foodstory that we are still only open three days so we are trying to get more customers on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“We didn’t see anywhere doing Venezuelan food in Aberdeen, I think we are one of the first.

The menu options on offer at La Tiendita del Sabor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“They come in and they are so happy when they try the new flavours that we bring – it’s so different to the other places around here.

“All the food that we make here is prepared the same day, we think it is important that the food is fresh. I think the people appreciate it.”

La Tiendita del Sabor is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11am until 9pm and 11am until 5pm on Sunday.

