Helicopter rescues man with head injury from boatyard near Fort William

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an incident at Corpach near Fort William, shortly before 7pm last night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), the coastguard and the helimed rescue helicopter were called to reports of an injured man aboard a boat in Corpach Boatyard.

The condition of the man, who was taken by helicopter to hospital, is not known.

Due to the location, on board a vessel, it appears to have been a difficult operation, taking more than two-and-a-half hours to extract the patient.

Helicopter called to scene

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were called to an incident in Corpach at 6.50pm last night, Wednesday.

“We were called to assist a male who was aboard a vessel. We were asked by the Scottish Ambulance Service who were the lead agency on scene.

“We arrived at Corpach at 7.05pm and the stop sign came through at 9.30pm. We did not use any equipment.”

Due to the location of the male casualty, the coastguard tasked a helicopter to assist.

A spokesperson for the coastguard control room in Stornoway said: “We got a call from ambulance control to a male with a head injury at the boatyard in Corpach.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue and ambulance were all involved.”

Fort William Coastguard Rescue Team were called to assist.

The spokesperson continued: “When we arrived the man was still on the vessel. He was taken to hospital by the helimed helicopter.

“We arrived on scene at 8.17pm, and left at 9.30pm.”

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service for more details.