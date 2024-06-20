Helicopter rescues man with head injury from boatyard near Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Helicopter rescues man with head injury from boatyard near Fort William

He was flown to hospital after a two-and-half-hour extraction.

By Louise Glen
SCAA Helimed 76
SCAA's Helimed 76. Image: SCAA.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an incident at Corpach near Fort William, shortly before 7pm last night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), the coastguard and the helimed rescue helicopter were called to reports of an injured man aboard a boat in Corpach Boatyard.

The condition of the man, who was taken by helicopter to hospital, is not known.

Due to the location, on board a vessel, it appears to have been a difficult operation, taking more than two-and-a-half hours to extract the patient.

Helicopter called to scene

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were called to an incident in Corpach at 6.50pm last night, Wednesday.

“We were called to assist a male who was aboard a vessel. We were asked by the Scottish Ambulance Service who were the lead agency on scene.

“We arrived at Corpach at 7.05pm and the stop sign came through at 9.30pm. We did not use any equipment.”

Due to the location of the male casualty, the coastguard tasked a helicopter to assist.

A spokesperson for the coastguard control room in Stornoway said: “We got a call from ambulance control to a male with a head injury at the boatyard in Corpach.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue and ambulance were all involved.”

Fort William Coastguard Rescue Team were called to assist.

The spokesperson continued: “When we arrived the man was still on the vessel. He was taken to hospital by the helimed helicopter.

“We arrived on scene at 8.17pm, and left at 9.30pm.”

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service for more details.

