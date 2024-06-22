Kildrummy Estate owners to knock down old ticket office for ‘grand Victorian greenhouse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kildrummy Estate owners to knock down old ticket office for ‘grand Victorian greenhouse’

These are the latest plans lodged by the millionaire owners of the estate as they transform the old Kildrummy Castle Hotel into their family home.

By Ben Hendry
The plan for a grand greenhouse is just the latest in a string of proposals formed at Kildrummy.
The plan for a grand greenhouse is just the latest in a string of proposals formed at Kildrummy. Image: LDN Architects

For many years, it was the gateway to one of the north-east’s most picturesque tourist attractions.

But the Kildrummy Castle Gardens, a visitor attraction for many years, closed to the public when the surrounding estate went up for sale.

And the ticket office, last used in 2018, is now poised to be torn down.

Kildrummy Castle Gardens with the famous ruin overlooking the site. Image: Eleanor Craighead
Another view of the fondly remembered gardens. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson

The new owners of the Donside expanse, American socialites Chris and Camille Bently, want to erect a huge greenhouse in its place.

New plans submitted to the council outline the next stage of their ambitious overhaul of the entire estate.

New greenhouse will be for owners only

The garden area, created in an ancient quarry below the famed mediaeval castle, was an idyllic spot beloved for generations.

Documents lodged with Aberdeenshire Council explain how the former attraction at the estate’s Back Den is now private land.

The former ticket office. Image: Kildrummy Estate

Therefore, the ticket office serves no purpose and has been earmarked for demolition.

As the wealthy new landowners make the expanse their home, the proposed greenhouse will be for their own use.

Planning papers explain: “The new greenhouse is for use by the occupants of Kildrummy Manor, and will not be used for the commercial growing of plants, fruit or vegetables.”

This is an example of the model planned for Kildrummy. Image: Hartley Botanical Ltd 

How much might new Kildrummy greenhouse cost?

The “Victorian grand manor” style growing space will be supplied by England-based Harley Botanic Ltd, and measure about 50sq m.

The English firm, a regular visitor to the Chelsea Flower Show, boasts of its “beautiful and elegant” creations, with this particular model its “stand-out structure”.

An article in the Financial Times reported that King Charles owns a greenhouse of the same design at Highgrove.

Prices vary depending on the size requested by customers, but this model would be expected to cost tens of thousands of pounds.

You can see the Kildrummy greenhouse plans here.

We recently revealed how some other major changes at the estate are taking shape:

Millionaire American owners turning Kildrummy Castle Hotel into mansion – and ‘centrepiece of estate’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Leighanne Henderson and her son with his injured finger
Stonehaven teenager helped by hero vets after 'almost bleeding out' from bike injury
Breaking news image.
Emergency services respond to incident at Banff beach
One car collided with a tree. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen west end road blocked after three car crash
Craig McKay was jailed at Exeter Crown Court.
Aberdeen child abuser used money and extravagant gifts to groom victim
Cute American shorthair cat kitten; Shutterstock ID 352176329; purchase_order: ; job: ; 9b96e291-5f56-46ae-bf45-fbec8c2c3a96
Aberdeen boy killed kitten then stuffed tortured cat's body in cupboard
Hannah Paisley was first in the queue from around 8.10am on Friday morning. Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.
Queue of customers rush in as 'much-needed' Sostrene Grene Aberdeen opens
Alleged scam Victim Vicky Anderson and Taylor Swift.
Furious families claim Fraserburgh man scammed them out of thousands of pounds for Taylor…
Triplekirks will be closed for the makeover. . Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Triplekirks revamp: XO to make way for new Popworld nightclub
Alexander and Ruth Keith on their wedding day and 60 years later.
Aberdeen couple celebrating 60 years of marriage reveal secret to success
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'I attempted to murder my wife': Man who tried to strangle wife called police…

Conversation