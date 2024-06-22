Kildrummy Estate owners to knock down old ticket office for ‘grand Victorian greenhouse’

For many years, it was the gateway to one of the north-east’s most picturesque tourist attractions.

But the Kildrummy Castle Gardens, a visitor attraction for many years, closed to the public when the surrounding estate went up for sale.

And the ticket office, last used in 2018, is now poised to be torn down.

The new owners of the Donside expanse, American socialites Chris and Camille Bently, want to erect a huge greenhouse in its place.

New plans submitted to the council outline the next stage of their ambitious overhaul of the entire estate.

New greenhouse will be for owners only

The garden area, created in an ancient quarry below the famed mediaeval castle, was an idyllic spot beloved for generations.

Documents lodged with Aberdeenshire Council explain how the former attraction at the estate’s Back Den is now private land.

Therefore, the ticket office serves no purpose and has been earmarked for demolition.

As the wealthy new landowners make the expanse their home, the proposed greenhouse will be for their own use.

Planning papers explain: “The new greenhouse is for use by the occupants of Kildrummy Manor, and will not be used for the commercial growing of plants, fruit or vegetables.”

How much might new Kildrummy greenhouse cost?

The “Victorian grand manor” style growing space will be supplied by England-based Harley Botanic Ltd, and measure about 50sq m.

The English firm, a regular visitor to the Chelsea Flower Show, boasts of its “beautiful and elegant” creations, with this particular model its “stand-out structure”.

An article in the Financial Times reported that King Charles owns a greenhouse of the same design at Highgrove.

Prices vary depending on the size requested by customers, but this model would be expected to cost tens of thousands of pounds.

You can see the Kildrummy greenhouse plans here.

We recently revealed how some other major changes at the estate are taking shape:

Millionaire American owners turning Kildrummy Castle Hotel into mansion – and ‘centrepiece of estate’