How YOU can back the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How YOU can back the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

Complete our petition or print out and post our downloadable letter to show your support for city centre traders.

By Ben Hendry
Adrian Watson from Aberdeen Inspired, Dominique Dawson from Finnie's the jewellers, Emily McDonald from Annie Mo's, The Press and Journal editor Craig Walker, Trinity Centre owner Robert Keane, Style For Your Shape owner Victoria Mutch, John Michie from Michie's the chemist, Mary Martin from The Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick and Rosemary Michie from Michie's the chemist and Country Ways.  Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Adrian Watson from Aberdeen Inspired, Dominique Dawson from Finnie's the jewellers, Emily McDonald from Annie Mo's, The Press and Journal editor Craig Walker, Trinity Centre owner Robert Keane, Style For Your Shape owner Victoria Mutch, John Michie from Michie's the chemist, Mary Martin from The Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick and Rosemary Michie from Michie's the chemist and Country Ways.  Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Here is how YOU can have your voice heard – and help support the Aberdeen businesses pushing for a compromise on the city centre bus gates that have been blamed for plummeting footfall and declining trade.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal met with local shopkeepers, high street stalwarts and business groups to hear firsthand how the traffic changes have impacted them.

There can be no doubt they are suffering.

The map of Aberdeen’s bus gate system, which would be altered under the proposed Common Sense Compromise. Image: DC Thomson

And they fear an imminent decision to make these traffic regulations permanent will only make matters worse, by further deterring people from visiting the centre.

Together, we have devised the Common Sense Compromise – a list of potential changes to the system that could save traders from despair.

The group’s Common Sense Compromise calls for: 

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
  • Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives
A bus using the new system on Market Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We need YOU

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

We need each and every one of our readers, their friends and family, and as many people as we can, to stand side by side with our city institutions.

Just a few clicks will help.

You can add your name to the petition backing the Common Sense Compromise, which is being run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Sign the petition HERE

We agree that bus gates on Guild Street should be kept. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

You can also download our letter and send it to the councillors who will vote on the bus gates on Wednesday July 3.

Simply choose your local councillor from the list provided below and post it to the below address.

FAO (councillor name)
Ground Floor
Marischal College
Broad Street
Aberdeen
AB10 1AB

The Common Sense Compromise letter can be downloaded HERE

If you would rather email, then you can copy and paste the text from the letter and send it to any of the below addresses to reach your local representative.

Dyce/ Buckburn/ Danestone

Bridge of Don

Torry/ Ferryhill

Kingswells/ Sheddocksley/ Summerhill

Midstocket/ Rosemount

Lower Deeside

George Street/ Harbour

Kincorth/ Nigg/ Cove

Hilton/ Woodside/ Stockethill

Northfield/ Mastrick North

Hazlehead/ Queen’s Cross/ Countesswells

Airyhall/ Broomhill/ Garthdee

Tillydrone/ Seaton/ Old Aberdeen

Aberdeen bus gates: Council co-leader admits bosses ‘lost the narrative’ before they were even installed

Market Street bus gate could be removed – but council bosses warn axing entire system ‘might cost us £8m’

Aberdeen bus gates: A car crash, a house move and hundreds more complaints ahead of key vote

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Westbank care home's future is in doubt. Image: Google Maps
Fate of Oldmeldrum Care Home hangs in balance as cost pressures mount
Our Aberdeen high street tracker reveals in detail the state of our city centre.
Aberdeen high street tracker reveals Schoolhill is city's EMPTIEST - while Union Square is…
Emily McDonald, Adrian Warson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick.
Exclusive: Traders stand united in plea for Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen's bus gates…
Aberdeen University Graduations at Kings College campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gallery: Graduates all smiles on day two of Aberdeen University's summer ceremonies
Emergency services are currently on scene. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services descend on residential street in Fraserburgh amid ongoing incident
Workmen on Westburn Road. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson
Westburn Road closure to reopen NINE days early ending traffic misery
The latest plans for Tesco's Stonehaven superstore have been lodged.
Size and scale of Stonehaven Tesco superstore laid bare as new plans revealed
A car was flipped onto its roof as a result of the crash.
Car flips on to roof following police chase outside Peterhead butcher
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship.
Stunning £78m cruise ship with 28 sails and its own library returns to Aberdeen
Carol Renton, founder and creative director of Bintended, with one of the firm's two LUXLife awards.
Meet the north-east woman tackling wheelie bin scourge

Conversation