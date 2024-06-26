How YOU can back the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

Here is how YOU can have your voice heard – and help support the Aberdeen businesses pushing for a compromise on the city centre bus gates that have been blamed for plummeting footfall and declining trade.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal met with local shopkeepers, high street stalwarts and business groups to hear firsthand how the traffic changes have impacted them.

There can be no doubt they are suffering.

And they fear an imminent decision to make these traffic regulations permanent will only make matters worse, by further deterring people from visiting the centre.

Together, we have devised the Common Sense Compromise – a list of potential changes to the system that could save traders from despair.

The group’s Common Sense Compromise calls for:

Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate

Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street

Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions

Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace

Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders

Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives

We need YOU

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

We need each and every one of our readers, their friends and family, and as many people as we can, to stand side by side with our city institutions.

Just a few clicks will help.

You can add your name to the petition backing the Common Sense Compromise, which is being run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Sign the petition HERE

You can also download our letter and send it to the councillors who will vote on the bus gates on Wednesday July 3.

Simply choose your local councillor from the list provided below and post it to the below address.

FAO (councillor name)

Ground Floor

Marischal College

Broad Street

Aberdeen

AB10 1AB

The Common Sense Compromise letter can be downloaded HERE

If you would rather email, then you can copy and paste the text from the letter and send it to any of the below addresses to reach your local representative.

Dyce/ Buckburn/ Danestone

Bridge of Don

Nurul Hoque Ali: nhali@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Alison Alphonse: aalphonse@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Sarah Cross: scross@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Jessica Mennie: jemennie@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Torry/ Ferryhill

Kingswells/ Sheddocksley/ Summerhill

Midstocket/ Rosemount

Lower Deeside

George Street/ Harbour

Kincorth/ Nigg/ Cove

Hilton/ Woodside/ Stockethill

Northfield/ Mastrick North

Hazlehead/ Queen’s Cross/ Countesswells

Airyhall/ Broomhill/ Garthdee

Tillydrone/ Seaton/ Old Aberdeen

Ross Grant: rossgrant@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Alexander McLellan: amclellan@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Kairin van Sweeden: kvsweeden@aberdeencity.gov.uk

