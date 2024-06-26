How YOU can back the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

Here is how YOU can have your voice heard – and help support the Aberdeen businesses pushing for a compromise on the city centre bus gates that have been blamed for plummeting footfall and declining trade.
Earlier this week, The Press and Journal met with local shopkeepers, high street stalwarts and business groups to hear firsthand how the traffic changes have impacted them.
There can be no doubt they are suffering.
And they fear an imminent decision to make these traffic regulations permanent will only make matters worse, by further deterring people from visiting the centre.
Together, we have devised the Common Sense Compromise – a list of potential changes to the system that could save traders from despair.
The group’s Common Sense Compromise calls for:
- Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
- Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
- Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
- Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
- Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
- Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives
We need YOU
But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.
We need each and every one of our readers, their friends and family, and as many people as we can, to stand side by side with our city institutions.
Just a few clicks will help.
You can add your name to the petition backing the Common Sense Compromise, which is being run by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
Sign the petition HERE
You can also download our letter and send it to the councillors who will vote on the bus gates on Wednesday July 3.
Simply choose your local councillor from the list provided below and post it to the below address.
FAO (councillor name)
Ground Floor
Marischal College
Broad Street
Aberdeen
AB10 1AB
The Common Sense Compromise letter can be downloaded HERE
If you would rather email, then you can copy and paste the text from the letter and send it to any of the below addresses to reach your local representative.
Dyce/ Buckburn/ Danestone
- Gill Al-Samarai: galsamarai@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Barney Crockett: bcrockett@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Graeme Lawrence: gralawrence@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Neil MacGregor: nmacgregor@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Bridge of Don
- Nurul Hoque Ali: nhali@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Alison Alphonse: aalphonse@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Sarah Cross: scross@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Jessica Mennie: jemennie@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Torry/ Ferryhill
- Christian Allard: callard@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Lee Fairfull: lfairfull@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Michael Kusznir: mkusznir@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Simon Watson: simwatson@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Kingswells/ Sheddocksley/ Summerhill
- Kate Blake: kablake@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- David Cameron: dacameron@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Steve Delaney: sdelaney@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Midstocket/ Rosemount
- Jennifer Bonsell: jbonsell@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Bill Cormie: bcormie@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Emma Farquhar: efarquhar@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Lower Deeside
- Marie Boulton: mboulton@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- M. Tauqeer Malik: mmalik@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Duncan Massey: dmassey@aberdeencity.gov.uk
George Street/ Harbour
- Desmond Bouse: dbouse@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Dell Henrickson: dhenrickson@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Michael Hutchison: mihutchison@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Sandra Macdonald: samacdonald@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Kincorth/ Nigg/ Cove
- Richard Brooks: rbrooks@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Alex Nicoll: anicoll@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Miranda Radley: mradley@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Lynn Thomson: lythomson@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Hilton/ Woodside/ Stockethill
- Hazel Cameron: hacameron@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Neil Copland: neilcopland@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Deena Tissera: dtissera@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Northfield/ Mastrick North
- Donna Clark: donclark@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Gordon Graham: ggraham@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Ciarán McRae: cimcrae@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Hazlehead/ Queen’s Cross/ Countesswells
- John Cooke: jcooke@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Martin Greig: mgreig@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Ken McLeod: kemcleod@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Jennifer Stewart: jastewart@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Airyhall/ Broomhill/ Garthdee
- Derek Davidson: derdavidson@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Ryan Houghton: rhoughton@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Ian Yuill: iyuill@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Tillydrone/ Seaton/ Old Aberdeen
- Ross Grant: rossgrant@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Alexander McLellan: amclellan@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Kairin van Sweeden: kvsweeden@aberdeencity.gov.uk
Aberdeen bus gates: Council co-leader admits bosses ‘lost the narrative’ before they were even installed
Market Street bus gate could be removed – but council bosses warn axing entire system ‘might cost us £8m’
Aberdeen bus gates: A car crash, a house move and hundreds more complaints ahead of key vote
Conversation