Car flips on to roof after crash near Peterhead butcher

A car has flipped onto its roof following a crash in Peterhead.

The crash happened just outside the West End Butcher along West Road and involved several cars, one of which ended up on its roof.

It is believed the crash occurred at around 4.15pm, with the road now closed.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene including fire which sent one appliance from Peterhead, whose crews disconnected the car’s battery

A spokesperson for the West End Butcher said: “I didn’t see much of it since we were working in the shop.

“But the crash happened right outside the butcher and there is a car which has flipped on to its roof.

“It involved a few cars on the street right outside after someone went into the back of another.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.