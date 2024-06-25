‘People have failed tests because of potholes’: Highland driving instructors slam ‘decades of road neglect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘People have failed tests because of potholes’: Highland driving instructors slam ‘decades of road neglect’

One instructor said he has lost confidence in overtaking because of the state of the surfaces.

Driving instructors, including Gary Sinclair from Wick, have spoken out about the state of the roads in and around their local area. Image: Gary Sinclair/ Caithness Roads Recovery
Driving instructors, including Gary Sinclair from Wick, have spoken out about the state of the roads in and around their local area. Image: Gary Sinclair/ Caithness Roads Recovery
By Michelle Henderson

Highland driving instructors stress the region’s road network is “crumbling” following decades of neglect.

Irate motorists have slammed the Highland Council for barely “scratching the surface” in addressing road defects across the north.

Drivers have found themselves navigating around potholes as deep as 10 inches, with some taking to driving on the wrong side of the road.

Two Caithness driving instructors have spoken out about the conditions they endure daily and how both new and existing drivers are bearing the brunt of the harsh conditions.

Is Caithness becoming a ‘forgotten corner of Scotland?’

Bruce Paterson, owner of Drive for Results, has been an instructor in Wick for almost 15 years.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he spoke of how he’s forced to skirt around potholes and take alternative routes in an attempt to avoid damage to his vehicle.

He said: “It’s pretty dicey going on the roads.

“I regularly take alternative routes to miss the worst of it but you are always hitting hole after hole. They have occasionally filled them in temporarily with wet tar and stones – a very makeshift repair – but sometimes it doesn’t last more than a month or two.

“When I get my tyres changed at the local garage, the reply I get is, “We are really quite busy because everyone has punctures due to all the potholes and tyre damage.”

“The roads are crumbling.”

Bruce Paterson says the area has been forgotten.

Mr Paterson fears Caithness has become a “forgotten corner of Scotland.”

Furious Caithness residents have previously said the county is turning into a “patchwork quilt of neglect.”

The instructor says the council must ‘get their act together’ to repair the damage that has been done.

He added: “They (the council) have scratched the surface.

Pothole problem on Caithness roads

“Quite close to us there were a few repairs done. They will scrape off an inch and a half and lay fresh tarmac. That’s all well and good but they are doing it in places that just a few meters away, there is another hole.

“There are so many streets in Wick and some out-of-town routes that are crying out for it. It seems we are a bit of a forgotten corner of Scotland for the Highland Council.

The attitude is that Inverness comes first, and the rest can hang on for crumbs from the table.

“The roads are suffering, not from six months or a year or two of neglect, we are talking decades. They are a necessity, they are not a luxury.

New drivers fear picking up speed  on ‘crumbling’  Caithness roads

Fellow Wick instructor Gary Sinclair has spoken of he he’s had to adapt his teaching to help first-time drivers adapt to the harsh road conditions.

Operating under Gary’s Driving School, he admits some have gone as far as to fail their test over fears of picking up speed amidst the conditions.

He said: “When we train to be driving instructors there is no training given on what the condition of the road surface is going to be like.

Mr Sinclair, weating black jeans and a polo shirt standing in front of a white car showcasing the road ahead covered in potholes.
Mr Sinclair has spoken of how he has adapted his teaching to give new drivers the best advice in navigating the county’s crumbling roads. Image: Gary Sinclair.

“What I see a lot of drivers doing just now is they are driving on the wrong side of the road trying to avoid potholes, so that is causing a few issues.

“What I am trying to teach them at the moment is sometimes is it safer to go through a pothole than try and swerve on to the other side of the road.

“Learners are certainly more fearful of picking up speed, that’s for sure because of the road surface. They don’t know what they are going to be facing further along the road.

“I’ve had people fail their driving tests for progress because they are not picking up speed quickly enough. It’s horrendous up here.”

Driving instructor not confident in overtaking

Mr Sinclair said as a motorist of 27 years, he has lost confidence in overtaking vehicles as fellow drivers navigate around potholes.

Table indicating the number of road defects reported and addressed by the Highland Council in recent years.
Figures released by the Highland Council back in February highlighted the number of road defects reported in recent years compared to the number resolved each year. Image: DC Thomson.

He added: “I’ve only been a driving instructor for seven years and a driver for 27 years but even with 27 years experience, I’ve lost the confidence to overtake myself.

“I’m seeing that many people are swerving now to miss a pothole.

“If I go overtaking a car just now, are they going to swerve to miss a pothole?”

“I’d rather sit behind a person rather than overtake.

Regular inspections needed on Caithness roads

The Highland instructor feels road inspections should be conducted regularly to ensure they are meeting the same standards as drivers.

He concluded: “The roads need to be maintained.

“Cars need to go through an annual MOT, the roads should be getting checked on a regular basis as well.

“HGV and buses have got to go through an inspection every six weeks so why are roads not undergoing inspections?

“Don’t get me wrong, they have done some repairs but they are not doing enough of them.”

Large pothole filled with rainwater.
People are said to be “up in arms” about the state of the roads. Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.

Ramsay Bell, chairman of Highlands & Islands Driving Instructor Association, said people are “up in arms” about the roads.

He added: “Potholes are a huge issue. I don’t know a driving instructor who hasn’t had some form of damage. It is appalling.

“They are not just small dips in the road, they are literally craters in many instances”

Highland council’s road investment plan

Highland Council spokesperson said: “Plans to invest up to £60m in Highland roads and infrastructure was approved by Members in March 2024.

“This decision means an additional £40m investment in roads and transport infrastructure.

“This, on top of the previous three years of increased levels of funding, will bring the total investment in Highland roads over the next 3 years to £65m.”

Raymond Bremner, leader of the Highland Council said: “Roads are a clear priority for communities not just in Caithness but across the Highlands and this has been a theme in feedback from public engagement.

“We have a local road network stretching some 6,600km. This extra capital investment in roads will further enhance the significant level of investment over the past three years.”

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A9 road safety activist Laura Hansler's outrage as police claim 'insufficient evidence' to charge 'speeding' Highland hotelier Ruchir Gupta Picture shows; A9 road safety campaigner Laura Hansler and Highland hotelier Ruchir Gupta. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Laura Hansler) / YouTube (Ruchir Gupta) Date; Unknown
A9 road safety activist's fury as police say 'insufficient evidence' to charge Highland hotelier…
Liam Bremner Arevalo dressed in a blue and yellow top standing in front of outdoor stairs.
'Heartbreak' for Wick family as autistic son loses out on Euros mascot spot
Did one of your favourites make the list? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Creme de la creme: Which north bakeries were named among the best in the…
The A9 between Calvine and Blair Atholl.
Motorcyclist, 63, dies after A9 crash in the Highlands
Parents are calling for a bus to bring pupils to school from Dunbeg to Oban.
Could school bus be the answer to Oban and Dunbeg traffic mayhem?
A 2019 performance of John McGrath's 1973 play, The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil
Angus Peter Campbell: 50 years on from The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black,…
a82 near corran where the crash occured
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following crash on A82 near Corran
Saving Wildcats have shared footage of wildcat kittens in the cairngorms.
WATCH: Wildcat kittens born in Cairngorms in 'major milestone'
Footpath
Hunt for man who exposed himself to woman on Inverness footpath
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a cocaine gangster and a kitten torturer

Conversation