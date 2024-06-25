Westburn Road closure to reopen NINE days early ending traffic misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westburn Road closure to reopen NINE days early ending traffic misery

One of the main routes in and out of Aberdeen city centre has been closed since the beginning of the week.

By Ross Hempseed
Workmen on Westburn Road. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson
Workmen on Westburn Road. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

Westburn Road will reopen to traffic nine days earlier than planned, ending traffic misery for many motorists.

Aberdeen City Council were carrying out work on Westburn Road, replacing manhole covers from its junction with Argyll Crescent up to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road is a major route through Aberdeen, used by buses and motorists.

However, on Tuesday evening, it was more like a ghost town with no cars parked along it and few cars driving on it.

Usually there would be cars lining the street, parked up on the kerb to avoid being clipped due to the road being so narrow.

Westburn Road empty due to road closure. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Some cars peeked out from side streets and travelled down the road before exiting, and a small group of cars actually passed by where workers were carrying out repairs to the road.

Work began on the road on Monday and was initially due to last until July 5, however, a council spokesperson confirmed the road would reopen on Wednesday, following an earlier than planned completion time.

One resident who lives along Westburn Road said the road closure was “excessive” and suggested the council should have closed it a night to avoid major disruption.

He said: “I usually take the bus into the city with the road being closed I had to walk to an alternative bus stop to catch the bus.

Roads running alongside Westburn Road have been closed however people have just moved the cones out of the way to gain access. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson

“The road is one of the main routes into town so to close it like this is a little excessive, let alone stop people parking on it.”

He pointed out that no signage had been posted on the nearby bus stop alerting users that it was out of order.

‘Excessive’ road closure

He also amusingly pointed out a typo in the notices along the road, which said the closure was from June 2023 until December 2024.

Another resident said there was a lack of information about what exactly was happening and when.

He said there was “no need for the road to be closed”, which has impacted surrounding streets such as Mid Stocket Road.

A couple who lived on Mid Stocket Road said traffic levels have increased since the road closure, noting the road was more “dangerous” as a result.

They described the road as more residential, however, there’s been “lots of congestion”.

The man said: “There’s so much congestion along the road, cars lined up from Rosemount all the way down at points.

The road was closed from Argyll Crescent. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in traffic coming through and it makes the road dangerous for others.

“Mid Stocket Road is not designed for heavy traffic, it’s more residential than Westburn.”

One resident commented it was nice to have a little peace and quiet on Westburn Road as it is normally very busy throughout most of the day.

A council spokesperson said: “Westburn Road between the side entrance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Argyll Place is due to reopen tomorrow morning (Wednesday 26 June) after overnight remedial works to two manholes.

“Bonnymuir Place, Caironfield Place and Mile End Avenue have also been affected. Please note the reopening of Westburn Road is subject to any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during the works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience during these essential repairs and access will be kept as open as possible for local residents.”

