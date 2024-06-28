Gallery: Students celebrate on day five of Aberdeen University summer graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Students celebrate on day five of Aberdeen University summer graduations

The Press and Journal captured some of the best moments from Friday's ceremonies.

By Chris Cromar & Heather Fowlie
Aberdeen University School of Medicine, Medical Sciences & Nutrition Graduations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University School of Medicine, Medical Sciences & Nutrition Graduations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It was another day of celebration at Aberdeen University as more students took to the stage to receive their degrees.

After years of hard work, hundreds graduated at the historic King’s College in Old Aberdeen.

Two ceremonies were held throughout day five of Aberdeen University’s summer 2024 graduations to mark the success of students from the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition.

Graduates and family members gathered on campus for the day’s events with groups posing for photographs to remember the occasion.

Family and friends filled the audience and cheered as each graduate made their way across the stage to get their diploma.

Today marked the end of a week of graduations at the university, with the first one starting on Monday.

You can find picture galleries from the first four days here.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at Aberdeen University to capture all the best moments from day five of the summer graduations.

Aberdeen University graduations.
The graduates walk to the ceremony.
School of Medicine, Medical Sciences & Nutrition.
The graduates during the ceremony.
We came, we learned, we conquered.
Caps off to the Class of 2024!
Friends and family attended the ceremony today.
Dream big, aim high. The future is ours!
Celebrating the end of an era and the start of a new one.
And so the adventure begins..
From students to graduates.
Ready for the world!
Turning the page to a new chapter.
Proud moments and bright futures.
From cap and gown to what’s next!
Walking the stage, chasing the dreams.
Side by side, we achieved our dreams. Here’s to many more!
Piper marked the occasion.
Turning tassels and turning pages.
Proud moment for family and friends who were there to support the graduates.
The future looks bright, graduates!
Dreams achieved, futures unlocked.
Friends who graduate together, stay together!
Side by side, we achieved our dreams.
From study sessions to celebrations.
Future, here we come!
Today’s the day!
Diploma in hand, dreams in heart.
A milestone achieved!
The journey begins today.
Cap and gown, and ready to soar!
Today we graduate, tomorrow we conquer!
Moment of pride.
Dreams achieved.
The future is now.

Conversation