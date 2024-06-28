Gallery: Students celebrate on day five of Aberdeen University summer graduations

It was another day of celebration at Aberdeen University as more students took to the stage to receive their degrees.

After years of hard work, hundreds graduated at the historic King’s College in Old Aberdeen.

Two ceremonies were held throughout day five of Aberdeen University’s summer 2024 graduations to mark the success of students from the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition.

Graduates and family members gathered on campus for the day’s events with groups posing for photographs to remember the occasion.

Family and friends filled the audience and cheered as each graduate made their way across the stage to get their diploma.

Today marked the end of a week of graduations at the university, with the first one starting on Monday.

You can find picture galleries from the first four days here.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at Aberdeen University to capture all the best moments from day five of the summer graduations.