The P&J’s plea to council: Please listen to 9,000 people backing Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

Today the Press and Journal wishes to address Aberdeen City Council’s 45 elected councillors.

The SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling group will hold sway in a crucial vote on the city’s controversial bus gate scheme.

But no matter their political hue, all have a part to play.

Thousands have been fined for unwittingly breaching the rules, driving through infrastructure hastily installed on Market Street, Bridge Street and Guild Street without the usual rounds of public talks.

Almost a year on, complaints are mounting and businesses trying to recover from Covid, inflation and a cost of living crisis are getting desperate as people stay away.

The past week has proven beyond any doubt how much they are suffering at the hands of measures – and how much they want to see change.

Last Wednesday, The Press and Journal joined forces with local business owners and experts to call for a Common Sense Compromise regarding traffic restrictions.

How many have backed petition for Common Sense Compromise?

Within 24 hours of launching the campaign, thousands of people signed our petition in a show of solidarity.

The number is now at around 9,000.

That’s enough to fill the old AECC, and it’s more than the 7,600 who took part in a massive consultation on the Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan.

To put things in further context, it’s also more than double the sum total of first preference votes (3,792) received by council co-leaders Christian Allard (1,646) Ian Yuill (2,146).

The overwhelmingly positive response to our proposal speaks for itself: the people of Aberdeen can no longer stand by and watch as the experimental bus gates hamper genuine attempts to reinvigorate the city centre.

We have shared stories from hard-hit traders since launching campaign

Since the bus priority route was installed, The Press and Journal has told the stories of the many traders all across the city struggling to make ends meet, and heard from readers opting to stay in the suburbs after being stung by fines.

A damaging perception that Aberdeen is now closed for business and inaccessible by design has taken root.

Without swift and firm action to change that mindset, the combined hard work of business owners, organisations like Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the Our Union Street campaign and Aberdeen City Council itself to rejuvenate Union Street and its surroundings could all have been for nothing.

And it is that hard work and goodwilled collaboration we’re asking councillors to build on now.

The Common Sense Compromise is not a confrontational demand for an abrupt closure of all bus gates – the financial and environmental repercussions of that would likely prove costly.

We ask:

Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate

Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street

Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions

Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace

Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders

Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives

‘A staggering majority would be thrilled to see the city centre thrive’

Simply put, the proposition is a measured, sensible plan that would allow the council to achieve its transport and emissions goals without punishing business owners, consumers and the reputation of Aberdeen any further.

The Common Sense Compromise is an excellent opportunity for councillors to extend an olive branch to the voters they serve, and could go a long way towards rebuilding the relationship between local government, business owners and the public that has become increasingly fractured in recent years.

City councillors, we call on you to meet the people of this fine city halfway today to ensure a brighter tomorrow for everyone.

Our plea to council chiefs

From the youngest member to city stalwarts with decades of public service behind them, each one of those councillors today has the power to make a difference.

We have not asked for all of the bus gates to be removed. We recognise the need for such measures on Guild Street.

But simply put, the negative consequences simply can not be ignored any longer.

It has been almost a year now, and things are not improving. They’re getting worse.

People who have never even been fined are now opting to steer clear. They feel it’s no longer for them.

And this is not just in the shopping zones nearest to the bus gates. Traders in the west end and on George Street are feeling it too.

‘We urge you to do the right thing’

Aberdeen councillors, for these firms, the most important vote taking place this week will be the one you cast in the chambers today.

You do have a choice. Officials can make the recommendations, but democracy relies on those elected by the public to make the big decisions.

And we urge you to be brave. We urge you to do the right thing.

Bold statement needed on Aberdeen bus gates

You can either vote to make the bus gates permanent, consigning these businesses to months more misery and the very real risk of closure.

At the same time, you’d be hammering home that perception that Aberdeen is closed.

There is, of course, the possibility of delaying a decision. If you choose this, it must be to explore these options. And there must be serious efforts made to ensure this further spell of uncertainty is not just an empty gesture.

Or you can accept our compromises. Send a message that you are willing to listen to our local businesses and that you care more about people than policies.

A bold statement is needed to undo this perception.

Take a stand. The city will not forget how you vote today.

