‘The most rewarding job’: Crimond head teacher retires after 42 years of teaching in Aberdeenshire

At the end of her first week, Hilda Creighton said she could picture herself staying at Crimond Primary School for the rest of her career.

And, that is exactly what she did.

Today, was Hilda’s final day as head teacher at the Aberdeenshire school where she has worked since 1996.

“I always remember I went home at the end of my first week and said to my husband, ‘there’s just something about Crimond’,” she said.

“The school and the community are amazing. And, it’s not just the families, other people in the community are so involved in the school too.”

Mrs Creighton – as the pupils know her – spent her teenage years dreaming about being a teacher and she took the first step in achieving her goal when she moved to Aberdeen in 1978.

After completing a four-year bachelor of education course, she headed to Dales Park School in Peterhead for her probation year.

The newly qualified teacher had only planned to spend a few years in the north-east but ended up putting down roots when she met her husband, Charlie.

“Dales Park was a lovely school and my head teacher there, Dorothy Mair, was an absolute inspiration,” Hilda said. “She was amazing.”

Hilda worked as a class teacher in Peterhead for the next 10 years before taking some time off when her daughter, Louise, was born.

In 1996, she got a part-time role at Crimond – where she has worked ever since.

“It feels like a big family – you get to know everyone,” she said. “A lot of the kids in the school, I also taught their mums and dads.

“And, last year for the first time ever, I got ‘you taught my granny’.”

After 13 years as a class teacher, Hilda applied for the head teacher position.

“I loved the school so much and it felt like the right time,” she added.

Since then, she has worked closely with all the nursery and school pupils, and their parents and carers, to help them thrive.

Some of her favourite memories have involved having the school full of pupils or organising special trips for the children.

“We love an event,” she added.

“But the thing I’m probably proudest of is my work with children and families. I really care about them all.”

As she says goodbye to the school today, Hilda has reflected on her “rewarding” 42-year career.

“It’s been a massive part of my life for so long,” she said. “I’m going to miss the people – the children 100% and also the amazing staff in all areas of the school.

“We’re such a close team.

“It has been the most fulfilling and rewarding job, especially being a head teacher.”