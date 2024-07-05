Hunt for Aberdeen driver who smashed into parked car and bollards at Tesco then sped off

Police are hunting for an Aberdeen driver who failed to stop after causing damage at a Tesco store.

A silver or bronze Volvo smashed into a parked car and two bollards at a pedestrian crossing at the Laurel Drive supermarket between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Sunday June 23.

Now passers-by who may have witnessed the incident are urged to come forward by police.

The vehicle’s registration is unknown, but it is understood the Volvo’s front bumper was damaged in the incident.

Police can be contacted on 101 or using the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website quoting reference PS-20240623 -2392.

The crime can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.