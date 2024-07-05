‘The people have spoken’: Plea for crunch talks as whopping 10,000 residents back Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

The campaign for a Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen’s bus gates has now been backed by an astonishing 10,000 people.

Little more than a week ago, The Press and Journal joined forces with local traders and business groups to plead for action on traffic restrictions responsible for plummeting city centre footfall.

We issued a series of alternate proposals, deemed to be the minimum needed to help businesses survive after a bruising year.

But we wanted to see what the public at large made of them too.

And now more than 10,000 people have signed a petition agreeing with the Common Sense Compromise plan – and urging the council to lift the gates on Market Street and Bridge Street, while rolling out other measures designed to bring people back.

The full set of proposals includes:

Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate

Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street

Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions

Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace

Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders

Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives

Bus gate petition strengthens resolve of Aberdeen campaigners

The continuing support comes despite a setback in the council chambers on Wednesday, when elected members were due to vote on making the measures permanent.

After a rollercoaster meeting, the bus gate discussion was dropped as the time ran out – and hopes of the Common Sense Compromise proposals being approved were dashed.

However, there will now be an emergency summit about the issue within the next 14 days.

Renewed plea for talks as pressure mounts with huge response to Aberdeen bus gate petition

In the aftermath of the fiery Town House showdown, co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard pledged to use that extra time to arrange a roundtable with businesses to hear their concerns.

Encouraged by the overwhelming show of public support, leading campaigners are now calling for these talks to happen sooner rather than later.

In an email to Mr Yuill and Mr Allard, seen by The P&J, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce ask for this “to take place at the earliest possible opportunity”.

Chief executive Russell Borthwick states: “For the sake of our city centre businesses, time is of the essence.”

‘It’s time to agree it and move forward’

The letter hails the “significant” 10,000-signature milestone which “highlights the huge level of public support behind the changes”.

It continues: “It’s reassuring that the administration recognises the importance of this issue, the weight of evidence and strength of public feeling behind it.

“The Chamber and all of its partners stand ready to work with our elected members and council officials over the next few days to ensure the right decision is reached for the future of the city centre we all love and want to see thrive.”

The co-leaders are asked to respond with potential times for talks within the coming days.

Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller is another leading figure behind the campaign.

He said: “The people have spoken, the compromise makes sense, it’s time to agree it and move forward.”

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, you can still add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

Ibis Hotel, Gamola Golf and dozens more Aberdeen traders left ‘scrambling for little profit’ issue 11th hour bus gate plea

Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen bus gate vote delay unacceptable – but at least council is showing willing

A timeline of every step of Aberdeen’s bus gate chaos since 2020

Determined Aberdeen traders vow to fight on in compromise crusade despite being left in bus gate limbo