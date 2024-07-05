‘The people have spoken’: Plea for crunch talks as whopping 10,000 residents back Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The people have spoken’: Plea for crunch talks as whopping 10,000 residents back Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates

As the petition calling for change on the city centre traffic measures smashes a major milestone, campaign leaders are calling for talks with council chiefs at the nearest opportunity.

By Ben Hendry
Hitham Hamada signs the Aberdeen bus gates petition.
Hitham Hamada signs the Aberdeen bus gates petition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The campaign for a Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen’s bus gates has now been backed by an astonishing 10,000 people.

Little more than a week ago, The Press and Journal joined forces with local traders and business groups to plead for action on traffic restrictions responsible for plummeting city centre footfall.

We issued a series of alternate proposals, deemed to be the minimum needed to help businesses survive after a bruising year.

But we wanted to see what the public at large made of them too.

Business groups and owners have banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Business groups and owners have banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And now more than 10,000 people have signed a petition agreeing with the Common Sense Compromise plan – and urging the council to lift the gates on Market Street and Bridge Street, while rolling out other measures designed to bring people back.

The full set of proposals includes:

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
  • Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives

Bus gate petition strengthens resolve of Aberdeen campaigners

The continuing support comes despite a setback in the council chambers on Wednesday, when elected members were due to vote on making the measures permanent.

After a rollercoaster meeting, the bus gate discussion was dropped as the time ran out – and hopes of the Common Sense Compromise proposals being approved were dashed.

However, there will now be an emergency summit about the issue within the next 14 days.

Renewed plea for talks as pressure mounts with huge response to Aberdeen bus gate petition

In the aftermath of the fiery Town House showdown, co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard pledged to use that extra time to arrange a roundtable with businesses to hear their concerns.

Encouraged by the overwhelming show of public support, leading campaigners are now calling for these talks to happen sooner rather than later.

In an email to Mr Yuill and Mr Allard, seen by The P&J, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce ask for this “to take place at the earliest possible opportunity”.

Chief executive Russell Borthwick states: “For the sake of our city centre businesses, time is of the essence.”

Emily McDonald, Adrian Warson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick.
Backing the bus gates Common Sense Compromise: Emily McDonald, Adrian Watson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

‘It’s time to agree it and move forward’

The letter hails the “significant” 10,000-signature milestone which “highlights the huge level of public support behind the changes”.

It continues: “It’s reassuring that the administration recognises the importance of this issue, the weight of evidence and strength of public feeling behind it.

“The Chamber and all of its partners stand ready to work with our elected members and council officials over the next few days to ensure the right decision is reached for the future of the city centre we all love and want to see thrive.”

Bob Keiller is a very well-known face in the north-east business community. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The co-leaders are asked to respond with potential times for talks within the coming days.

Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller is another leading figure behind the campaign.

He said: “The people have spoken, the compromise makes sense, it’s time to agree it and move forward.”

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, you can still add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

Ibis Hotel, Gamola Golf and dozens more Aberdeen traders left ‘scrambling for little profit’ issue 11th hour bus gate plea

Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen bus gate vote delay unacceptable – but at least council is showing willing

A timeline of every step of Aberdeen’s bus gate chaos since 2020

Determined Aberdeen traders vow to fight on in compromise crusade despite being left in bus gate limbo

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Did you see this incident? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hunt for Aberdeen driver who smashed into parked car and bollards at Tesco then…
Cruickshank family on beach posing with surfboards
'It's a lifestyle': Meet the surfing-mad family from Fraserburgh
Stuart Watt, pastor of Mintlaw Community Church, outside the former Garret bar.
Mintlaw church to set up FREE after school club in former pub after council…
Huskies owned by Scott Forsyth escaped from his home and killed lambs at a nearby farm. Image: Facebook.
Owner fined after Siberian Huskies maul local livestock to death
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson Picture shows; Michael Paterson. N/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Crooked Aberdeen council worker jailed after swindling more than £1 million
Staff and pupils at Crimond Primary School
'The most rewarding job': Crimond head teacher retires after 42 years of teaching in…
Breaking news logo
AWPR reopens following accident at Cleanhill Roundabout
Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 77, reported missing in Aberdeen found safe and well
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson CRELECTIONPJ Andrew Bowie.
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine: Conservative Andrew Bowie retains seat
James Abba. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Man facing lengthy ban after receiving third drink-drive conviction

Conversation