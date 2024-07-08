A well-known Bridge of Don chipper has closed after a fire broke out inside its premises in the afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Ashvale Chip Shop, near Asda on Jesmond Drive, shortly after 1:30pm.

Two fire appliances were sent to the busy area.

They battled the flames for more than an hour and left the scene at 3:11pm.

Bridge of Don chipper closed after fire

Images on social media show the inside of the chipper badly damaged by the blaze.

The building remains cordoned off.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1:35pm and sent two appliances.

“We left the scene at 3.11pm.”