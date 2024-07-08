Police and emergency services descend on Aberdeen residential area

Police and emergency services have been called to a well-known residential area in Aberdeen.

One police car and three ambulances were dispatched to two different buildings near King Street around 8pm.

The police vehicle was parked at the entrance of St Ninian Court while three ambulances were outside Shelter Housing Lord Hay’s Court.

Officers and one of the ambulances left the area around 9:30pm.

Two ambulances remain at the scene.

The nature of the incident is unknown.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.