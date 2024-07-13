Gallery: First Clipper Round the Word race yachts soar into Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: First Clipper Round the Word race yachts soar into Oban

The arrival of the clipper 70ft yachts heralds maritine history in Scotland.

After the last ocean crossing, of a 40,000 nautical mile round the world challenge, Clipper Race teams arrive into the Firth of Lorne, approaching Oban. This is the first time the global sailing race has visited Scotland in its 28 year history.
After the last ocean crossing, of a 40,000 nautical mile round the world challenge, Clipper Race teams arrive into the Firth of Lorne, approaching Oban. This is the first time the global sailing race has visited Scotland in its 28 year history.
By Louise Glen

The first Clipper Round the World race yachts have sailed into Oban overnight.

This morning the boats are sitting on the pontoons on the north pier, as thousands of people are expected to descend on the town.

The Press and Journal have put together the best pictures of this momentous occasion for Oban.

Clipper race Oban yacht
After the last ocean crossing, of a 40,000 nautical mile round-the-world challenge, Clipper Race teams arrive into the Firth of Lorne, approaching Oban.

It is the first time the Clipper Round the World race has had a host port in Scotland.

The yachts soared into Oban.
Clipper yachts soared into Oban, Image: Supplied.

Boats came into Oban overnight, the finish line from the leg from Washington DC to Oban is placed South of Kerrera Island which is approximately 4.5 nautical miles from the Oban North Pier berthing.

A view of the clippers in Oban.
The clippers in Oban. Image; Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Clipper Race Yachts are permitted to enter 24 hours a day.

The clippers
Scottish-born Skipper, James Finney, led his Zhuhai team,, born in Balloch, outside of Glasgow, is also challenging for a podium spot for Zhuhai, when the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race ends in Portsmouth on 27 July. He started his career sailing around Scotland’s Western Isles. Image: Supplied.

Love Oban, who is in partnership with Bid4Oban, Wild About Argyll, Argyll and Bute Council and other partners said last night: “First yacht Perseverance arrived on North Pier Pontoons Oban at midnight, followed by Zhuhai at 2.37am then Ha Long Bay, Vietnam at 3am.

Clippers in Oban
The race is the only event of its kind which trains non-professionals to be ocean racers. Image: Supplied.

Great Oban welcome for Clippers

“Great Oban welcome given to the crew and their families and friends.

“Huge thanks to our Pipers and Ambassadors in the early hours.”

We have prepared a guide to what’s on during the clippers 10-day stay in the town.

The Clippers have arrived in Oban
The clippers have arrived in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

11 yachts and their crews will sail into the town’s North Pier on Friday, staying until July 21- when they’ll set off in a race to the finish line in Portsmouth.

Perserverance aproaching Oban
Perseverance approaching Oban. Image: Supplied.

After the last ocean crossing, of a 40,000 nautical mile round-the-world challenge, Clipper Race teams arrive at the Firth of Lorne, approaching Oban.

The Perseverance yacht sails towards Oban in Firth of Lorne
The Perseverance yacht sails towards Oban in Firth of Lorne. Image: Martin Shields

This is the first time the global sailing race has visited Scotland in its 28-year history.

Shops in Oban have dressed their windows with a Clipper Round the World race theme.

Fiona Fraser has a new Clipper themed design for her window in Oban,
Fiona Fraser boat-themed window. Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
Shop windows in Oban
Hello Sailor, the townsfolk have decorated their windows for the clippers arrival. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
Helen MacKechnie, from Oban Chocolate Company has created beautiful chocolate sailing boats for the Clipper Round the World race in Oban.
Helen MacKechnie, from Oban Chocolate Company has created beautiful chocolate sailing boats for the Clipper Round the World race in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson

Clipper Round the World is described as “one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other” and sees teams race 40,000 miles around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht.

A wave from the Perseverance team as they approach the finish line
A wave from the Perseverance team as they approach the finish line. Image: Martin Shields
The Perseverance team celebrate as they cross the finish line
The Perseverance team celebrate as they cross the finish line. Image: Martin Shields

