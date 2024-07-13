Gallery: First Clipper Round the Word race yachts soar into Oban

The first Clipper Round the World race yachts have sailed into Oban overnight.

This morning the boats are sitting on the pontoons on the north pier, as thousands of people are expected to descend on the town.

The Press and Journal have put together the best pictures of this momentous occasion for Oban.

It is the first time the Clipper Round the World race has had a host port in Scotland.

Boats came into Oban overnight, the finish line from the leg from Washington DC to Oban is placed South of Kerrera Island which is approximately 4.5 nautical miles from the Oban North Pier berthing.

Clipper Race Yachts are permitted to enter 24 hours a day.

Love Oban, who is in partnership with Bid4Oban, Wild About Argyll, Argyll and Bute Council and other partners said last night: “First yacht Perseverance arrived on North Pier Pontoons Oban at midnight, followed by Zhuhai at 2.37am then Ha Long Bay, Vietnam at 3am.

Great Oban welcome for Clippers

“Great Oban welcome given to the crew and their families and friends.

“Huge thanks to our Pipers and Ambassadors in the early hours.”

We have prepared a guide to what’s on during the clippers 10-day stay in the town.

11 yachts and their crews will sail into the town’s North Pier on Friday, staying until July 21- when they’ll set off in a race to the finish line in Portsmouth.

After the last ocean crossing, of a 40,000 nautical mile round-the-world challenge, Clipper Race teams arrive at the Firth of Lorne, approaching Oban.

This is the first time the global sailing race has visited Scotland in its 28-year history.

Shops in Oban have dressed their windows with a Clipper Round the World race theme.

Clipper Round the World is described as “one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other” and sees teams race 40,000 miles around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht.

