‘A party to remember’: Staff and revellers say goodbye to Exodus with one final club night

The explosive beat of Proud Mary filled the dancefloor at XO in Aberdeen as its loyal revellers gathered for one final time.

The song has brought clubs night to a close at the Belmont Street venue many a time over the years – and the feeling of nostalgia was felt by all on Saturday night.

Just days later, the only sound coming from the former church building is the construction work being carried out to transform it into a brand new venue.

Known as Exodus or Exo or XO over the past two decades, the club became a nightlife institution for many in the Granite City.

For its final night, the team wanted the music to reflect the thousands of club nights which have been hosted there.

Team leader Ian Forrest, also known as DJ Ian, HomeAlone and Johnny Kennedy all returned to the booth to play a mix of indie, rock, hip hop, Motown and throwback tunes into the early hours.

“After working for the venue for a year and attending it for 15, it was an absolute honour to be part of the final night,” Ian said. “What a party it was.

“Thank you to everyone who worked behind the scenes and for those who attended for making it a party to remember.”

Special final night at Exodus in Aberdeen

In true XO fashion, the night closed with a lively rendition of Proud Mary.

Team leader Jill Ormerod said working the final night at XO was a “blast”.

“It was amazing to see the club as busy as it was and to see so many people who have loved XO/Exodus for years coming in to enjoy the final night.

“It was very bittersweet for the staff working and those who had come into enjoy the night themselves.

“Many of us had been going to Exodus for years before we started working there as well.

“I’m sad to see it go as I have so many great memories there, but I am also excited to see the opportunities Popworld will bring.”

All of the DJs were in agreement it was an “absolute honour” to play the final night of XO.

“It meant the world to play the last night in Exodus,” Johnny Kennedy said. “I grew up, met my best friends and fell in love in those four walls, and was lucky enough t DJ along the way.

“I have some truly special memories from this place and it was a genuine pleasure to share those last few hour with everyone.”

HomeAlone added: “The club has always been so welcoming to myself and the other DJs so it was great to play a small part in its send off.”

Years of memories from XO

Years of memories from the Exodus dancefloor have been captured by the team’s photographers over the years with candid moments of club-goers singing their hearts out to their favourite songs filling XO’s social media accounts.

The club photographers were regular faces on the dancefloor above Triple Kirks and that was no different on the final night.

Sam Ruhkala, who is now deputy manager, returned to his Exodus roots and picked up his camera to say goodbye.

“It was a pleasure to get behind the camera again after four years for the last night of XO,” he said. “I’ve made so many memories in that place, both as a customer and a staff member, and helped capture memories for others over the years.

“It was great seeing old regulars and friends again throughout the night and giving Exo a fitting send off.”

Photographer Ryan Stewart, of Toxic Studios, added: ““I’ve been the XO photographer for nearly three years and it’s by far the work I’m best recognised for.

“I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for it. I’m so thankful to the people involved for letting me be part of the XO journey.

“I’ve met some wonderful friends and made some brilliant memories in there. Seeing it come to an end was conflicting, sharing a brilliant night with so many, while knowing that in the morning, it wouldn’t be there anymore.”

“That being said, I’m looking to the future, and excited for the new possibilities to come.”

Next chapter: Popworld

The end of the Exodus era marks the beginning of a new chapter for the building with work already under way to transform it into a Popworld.

Also owned by the Stonegate Group, the pop party venues specialise in guilty pleasures and chart toppers from across the decades.

Its arrival in Aberdeen will bring new club nights and some special guests who will soon be announced.

Downstairs Triple Kirks is also receiving some TLC and is expected to reopen in mid-August.

As they prepare for the new venture, XO staff said they wanted to thank every single person who made the venue so special over the years – and made the last night a “wonderful experience”.