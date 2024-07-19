‘A party to remember’: Staff and revellers say goodbye to Exodus with one final club night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A party to remember’: Staff and revellers say goodbye to Exodus with one final club night

As XO closes after almost two decades, work is already under way to transform the venue into a Popworld.

By Ellie Milne
People holding torches at last night of XO
The XO party has come to an end. Image: XO.

The explosive beat of Proud Mary filled the dancefloor at XO in Aberdeen as its loyal revellers gathered for one final time.

The song has brought clubs night to a close at the Belmont Street venue many a time over the years – and the feeling of nostalgia was felt by all on Saturday night.

Just days later, the only sound coming from the former church building is the construction work being carried out to transform it into a brand new venue.

Known as Exodus or Exo or XO over the past two decades, the club became a nightlife institution for many in the Granite City.

Exodus venue in Aberdeen
The venue was called Exodus for years before rebranding as XO. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

For its final night, the team wanted the music to reflect the thousands of club nights which have been hosted there.

Team leader Ian Forrest, also known as DJ Ian, HomeAlone and Johnny Kennedy all returned to the booth to play a mix of indie, rock, hip hop, Motown and throwback tunes into the early hours.

“After working for the venue for a year and attending it for 15, it was an absolute honour to be part of the final night,” Ian said. “What a party it was.

“Thank you to everyone who worked behind the scenes and for those who attended for making it a party to remember.”

DJ Ian
Ian Forrest, aka DJ Ian, in the booth on Saturday night. Image: XO.

Special final night at Exodus in Aberdeen

In true XO fashion, the night closed with a lively rendition of Proud Mary.

Team leader Jill Ormerod said working the final night at XO was a “blast”.

“It was amazing to see the club as busy as it was and to see so many people who have loved XO/Exodus for years coming in to enjoy the final night.

“It was very bittersweet for the staff working and those who had come into enjoy the night themselves.

“Many of us had been going to Exodus for years before we started working there as well.

“I’m sad to see it go as I have so many great memories there, but I am also excited to see the opportunities Popworld will bring.”

Abbey Walsh, Connor McAvoy and Aidan Biggs
XO staff Abbey Walsh, Connor McAvoy and Aidan Biggs on the final night. Image: XO.

All of the DJs were in agreement it was an “absolute honour” to play the final night of XO.

“It meant the world to play the last night in Exodus,” Johnny Kennedy said. “I grew up, met my best friends and fell in love in those four walls, and was lucky enough t DJ along the way.

“I have some truly special memories from this place and it was a genuine pleasure to share those last few hour with everyone.”

HomeAlone added: “The club has always been so welcoming to myself and the other DJs so it was great to play a small part in its send off.”

DJs HomeAlone and Johnny Kennedy
DJs HomeAlone and Johnny Kennedy. Image: XO.

Years of memories from XO

Years of memories from the Exodus dancefloor have been captured by the team’s photographers over the years with candid moments of club-goers singing their hearts out to their favourite songs filling XO’s social media accounts.

The club photographers were regular faces on the dancefloor above Triple Kirks and that was no different on the final night.

Sam Ruhkala, who is now deputy manager, returned to his Exodus roots and picked up his camera to say goodbye.

“It was a pleasure to get behind the camera again after four years for the last night of XO,” he said. “I’ve made so many memories in that place, both as a customer and a staff member, and helped capture memories for others over the years.

“It was great seeing old regulars and friends again throughout the night and giving Exo a fitting send off.”

Ryan Stewart and Sam Ruhkala
Photographers Ryan Stewart and Sam Ruhkala. Image: XO.

Photographer Ryan Stewart, of Toxic Studios, added: ““I’ve been the XO photographer for nearly three years and it’s by far the work I’m best recognised for.

“I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for it. I’m so thankful to the people involved for letting me be part of the XO journey.

“I’ve met some wonderful friends and made some brilliant memories in there. Seeing it come to an end was conflicting, sharing a brilliant night with so many, while knowing that in the morning, it wouldn’t be there anymore.”

“That being said, I’m looking to the future, and excited for the new possibilities to come.”

Exodus staff
Exodus staff on its final night. Image: XO.

Next chapter: Popworld

The end of the Exodus era marks the beginning of a new chapter for the building with work already under way to transform it into a Popworld.

Also owned by the Stonegate Group, the pop party venues specialise in guilty pleasures and chart toppers from across the decades.

Its arrival in Aberdeen will bring new club nights and some special guests who will soon be announced.

Skip and fence outside Triple Kirks
Refurbishment work has started at the Belmont Street venue. Image: DC Thomson.

Downstairs Triple Kirks is also receiving some TLC and is expected to reopen in mid-August.

As they prepare for the new venture, XO staff said they wanted to thank every single person who made the venue so special over the years – and made the last night a “wonderful experience”.

Conversation