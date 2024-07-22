Aberdeen homes evacuated after fishing kit ‘bomb scare’ in Sheddocksley

Residents in Aberdeen were evacuated from their homes overnight after a “suspicious package” was found in a Sheddocksley garden.

Residents were asked by police to leave their homes shortly after midnight and were allowed to go back home at 5.30am.

The package was found to be fishing equipment.

It is understood residents were initially told to wait in the Tesco car park, then at 3.30am Sheddocksley Sports Centre was opened as a safe place to wait.

Homes in a 350ft radius of the package were evacuated.

Metallic device found in Bressay Brae

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a metallic device having been found in the Bressay Brae area of Aberdeen around 8.45pm on Sunday July 21.

“A cordon was put in place and a number of properties on Bressay Brae, Fara Close, Cava Close, Samphrey Road and Eday Court were evacuated.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and examined the box. It was deemed to be fishing equipment.

“This was a false alarm with good intent and all residents were allowed home around 5.15am on Monday, 22 July, 2024.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue crews were not called to the scene.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “After a request from the police, the Council set up a rest centre in Sheddocksley Sports Centre for affected residents and 27 people attended.

“The rest centre was stood down just after 6am.”

