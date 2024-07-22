Aberdeen homes evacuated after fishing kit ‘bomb scare’ in Sheddocksley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen homes evacuated after fishing kit ‘bomb scare’ in Sheddocksley

Residents in five streets told to leave their homes during the night.

By Louise Glen
Residents in Aberdeen were evacuated from their homes overnight after a “suspicious package” was found in a Sheddocksley garden.

Residents were asked by police to leave their homes shortly after midnight and were allowed to go back home at 5.30am.

The package was found to be fishing equipment.

It is understood residents were initially told to wait in the Tesco car park, then at 3.30am Sheddocksley Sports Centre was opened as a safe place to wait.

At 5.30am, residents were allowed to return home.

Homes in a 350ft radius of the package were evacuated.

Metallic device found in Bressay Brae

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a metallic device having been found in the Bressay Brae area of Aberdeen around 8.45pm on Sunday July 21.

“A cordon was put in place and a number of properties on Bressay Brae, Fara Close, Cava Close, Samphrey Road and Eday Court were evacuated.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and examined the box. It was deemed to be fishing equipment.

“This was a false alarm with good intent and all residents were allowed home around 5.15am on Monday, 22 July, 2024.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue crews were not called to the scene.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “After a request from the police, the Council set up a rest centre in Sheddocksley Sports Centre for affected residents and 27 people attended.

“The rest centre was stood down just after 6am.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

