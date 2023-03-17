More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut

By Lottie Hood
March 17, 2023, 1:32 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 6:11 pm
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

More than 2,500 homes in the Sheddocksley area of Aberdeen were left without power following an outage.

The power cut was first reported by residents at around 8.30am today.

It is thought around 2,500 homes and businesses in and around Springhill and Mastrick were impacted – including Tesco on Lang Stracht.

The lights were out in the supermarket and staff were turning people away. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson

Engineers were working hard on site for most the day and power was restored to the last 200 properties by 5pm.

Fresh food ruined by power cut

As a result of the outage, the Tesco was closed today with hopeful shoppers being turned away at the door and the car park being blocked by barriers.

It is understood a lot of fresh food has had to be thrown away as the supermarket struggled to keep products cold.

Nearby smaller businesses were also affected but most had their power restored at around 1pm.

Traffic lights on roads heading out of the city were also out.

Barriers have been put up to stop shoppers arriving at the Tesco. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson

It is understood the outage was caused by a fault on one of the underground cables at SSEN‘s Springhill substation.

Five of the company’s vans and workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road near Tesco.

A spokesman from the company said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers in and around the Springhill and Mastrick areas of Aberdeen for any inconvenience caused by today’s power cut, and assure them that our engineers are working hard to restore supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Were you at this year's Offshore Achievement Awards?
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Lifeboat called to Peterhead Harbour following reports of a person in the water
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Wood's shares nudge up after it gives US suitor longer to make formal takeover…
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Week of overnight roadworks planned on A96 near Kinellar
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Team at Sally's cafe in Portlethen unveil new food trailer - which will be…

Most Read

1
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
2
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
3
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
4
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
5
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
6
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
7
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
8
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
Workmen were spotted digging at a site on Eday Road where five SSEN were parked. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented