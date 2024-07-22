Mother and daughters open Muir of Ord luxury clothing rental shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Mother and daughters open Muir of Ord luxury clothing rental shop

The new business offers occasion wear from size six up to 22 with a range of accessories also available.

By Alex Banks
Ashlee Smith (left) and Lia Smith (right) alongside their mum Carla Krzyzanowski. Image: Frame Creates
Ashlee Smith (left) and Lia Smith (right) alongside their mum Carla Krzyzanowski. Image: Frame Creates

A Highland mum and her two daughters have opened their own boutique in Muir of Ord.

Carla Krzyzanowski and daughters Lia and Ashlee Smith began the clothing rental service online before deciding to rent a unit at Ord Industrial Estate.

Ashlia is named after the two daughters and offers luxury outfits to hire for special events.

Lia, 20, said the concept grew quickly and the family have already seen enquiries from across Scotland.

Ashlee is the younger of the two sisters, aged 17, and is in her last year of high school. Although not an owner, she is still heavily involved in running the store.

Mum Carla has a background in retail and design, previously showcasing her collections on the runway at London Fashion Week.

‘We already had lots of clothes’

Lia, who is a student at University of Highlands and Islands, said the family couldn’t find a reason not to go forward with the Muir of Ord clothing rental shop.

Ashlia offers occasion wear from size six up to 22 with a range of accessories also available.

Lia said: “Between myself, mum and my sister Ashlee we already had a lot of clothes ourselves.

“We didn’t just want to sell them on and wanted to see if there was a market to rent them out.

Lia, 20 (left) alongside her sister Ashlee, 17. Image: Frame Creates

“There’s nothing else like it in the area and straight away people were showing interest.”

The family team sought out a property in order to expand their offerings and allow customers to try on any outfits.

The trio have sewn sustainability into their practices, with eco-friendly packaging as well as promoting reuse and recycling.

Lia added: “Ever since we opened our doors this month it’s been really popular.

“The only criticism we’ve had is why didn’t we start sooner.

“When mum pitched the partnership to me, I said yes straight away, it was an easy decision. It’s great to see it’s already paying off.”

Ashlia provides glamour at a fraction of the price, says co-owner

Lia said the new shop offers people an opportunity to “feel expensive” without splashing out on a one-time outfit.

“We have quite a few different collections so people can pick and choose their own style.

“People like to feel glamourous and this is a way to wear more expensive things while spending less.

“We’ve been to a wedding fair and people thought it’d be a brilliant idea for bridesmaids.

Inside the new boutique. Image: Frame Creates

“There’s a real opportunity here and I have no doubts this will grow. We want places everywhere.

“People from Edinburgh and Glasgow have sent in enquiries and we don’t have the facilities for that at this moment.

“People are coming in every day to the one just down the road from our own home, so I’m sure we could be a success elsewhere.”

