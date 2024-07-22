Mother and daughters open Muir of Ord luxury clothing rental shop

A Highland mum and her two daughters have opened their own boutique in Muir of Ord.

Carla Krzyzanowski and daughters Lia and Ashlee Smith began the clothing rental service online before deciding to rent a unit at Ord Industrial Estate.

Ashlia is named after the two daughters and offers luxury outfits to hire for special events.

Lia, 20, said the concept grew quickly and the family have already seen enquiries from across Scotland.

Ashlee is the younger of the two sisters, aged 17, and is in her last year of high school. Although not an owner, she is still heavily involved in running the store.

Mum Carla has a background in retail and design, previously showcasing her collections on the runway at London Fashion Week.

‘We already had lots of clothes’

Lia, who is a student at University of Highlands and Islands, said the family couldn’t find a reason not to go forward with the Muir of Ord clothing rental shop.

Ashlia offers occasion wear from size six up to 22 with a range of accessories also available.

Lia said: “Between myself, mum and my sister Ashlee we already had a lot of clothes ourselves.

“We didn’t just want to sell them on and wanted to see if there was a market to rent them out.

“There’s nothing else like it in the area and straight away people were showing interest.”

The family team sought out a property in order to expand their offerings and allow customers to try on any outfits.

The trio have sewn sustainability into their practices, with eco-friendly packaging as well as promoting reuse and recycling.

Lia added: “Ever since we opened our doors this month it’s been really popular.

“The only criticism we’ve had is why didn’t we start sooner.

“When mum pitched the partnership to me, I said yes straight away, it was an easy decision. It’s great to see it’s already paying off.”

Ashlia provides glamour at a fraction of the price, says co-owner

Lia said the new shop offers people an opportunity to “feel expensive” without splashing out on a one-time outfit.

“We have quite a few different collections so people can pick and choose their own style.

“People like to feel glamourous and this is a way to wear more expensive things while spending less.

“We’ve been to a wedding fair and people thought it’d be a brilliant idea for bridesmaids.

“There’s a real opportunity here and I have no doubts this will grow. We want places everywhere.

“People from Edinburgh and Glasgow have sent in enquiries and we don’t have the facilities for that at this moment.

“People are coming in every day to the one just down the road from our own home, so I’m sure we could be a success elsewhere.”