‘We’ve had a complete rethink’: Cults café owners make last-minute decision to stay open

The owners of a popular café in Cults will remain at the helm after a last-minute U-turn not to sell up.

Blether coffee shop looked certain to be sold off last month, but owner Dawn Forrest has now revealed they will be staying put “for a long time.”

Dawn and Alan Forrest listed the North Deeside Road premises after five years in business.

But they have now had a rethink after an emerging health situation in Dawn’s family.

The decision was ultimately sealed after the couple were left “overwhelmed” by the disappointed reaction of regulars.

The news has come as a relief to its loyal customers, some of whom even brought in champagne to celebrate after hearing the news.

Dawn, speaking to The Press and Journal, said: “The café was put on the market and we had a change in circumstances.

“The café was almost sold but a couple things have happened with family members health-wise in the last week. It’s just made me have a complete rethink.

“The reaction from customers has totally overwhelmed me with the disappointment, they were so worried about what was going to happen.

“The staff as well were all disappointed. I think it’s been a revelation to us, you realise what you’ve got and how much locals depend on you.”

She added: “It’s a bigger gem than I thought it was – we’re going to stay put.”

Blether café was weeks away from handover

Dawn also revealed that her business was just weeks away from being sold to new owners.

But she said she needed to do what was best for her family.

“We had a lot of people interested in the business, and the people who almost got the café I’m sure will be disappointed,” the 53-year-old continued.

“But when things happen in your family, things go to a reset.

“As the sale got closer to being completed, I got to a point where I thought ‘is this the right thing to do?’

“I just put a stop on the whole thing there and then.

“The past couple of days we have been telling people that we are staying open. They’re delighted – some even came in with champagne.

“It’s not just a café here, it’s a community – and it’s good to get a reminder of just how important it is.”

Business as usual at Blether

Regulars can now expect to see Dawn’s smiling face for a long time to come.

She added: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but now it feels like a bit of a revitalisation. It’s like the place has re-opened again.

“Blether is going to be here for a long time yet.

“There is a lot of retired people who come into blether, and I’m thinking I’ll still be here too when I’m retired.”