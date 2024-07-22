‘We’ve had a complete rethink’: Cults café owners make last-minute decision to stay open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’ve had a complete rethink’: Cults café owners make last-minute decision to stay open

Blether coffee shop at North Deeside Road was close to being handed over to new buyers.

Dawn Forrest has vowed to stay at Blether "for a long time." Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Dawn Forrest has vowed to stay at Blether "for a long time." Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

The owners of a popular café in Cults will remain at the helm after a last-minute U-turn not to sell up.

Blether coffee shop looked certain to be sold off last month, but owner Dawn Forrest has now revealed they will be staying put “for a long time.”

Dawn and Alan Forrest listed the North Deeside Road premises after five years in business.

But they have now had a rethink after an emerging health situation in Dawn’s family.

The decision was ultimately sealed after the couple were left “overwhelmed” by the disappointed reaction of regulars.

The news has come as a relief to its loyal customers, some of whom even brought in champagne to celebrate after hearing the news.

It’s business as usual at the North Deeside Road venue. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Dawn, speaking to The Press and Journal, said: “The café was put on the market and we had a change in circumstances.

“The café was almost sold but a couple things have happened with family members health-wise in the last week. It’s just made me have a complete rethink.

“The reaction from customers has totally overwhelmed me with the disappointment, they were so worried about what was going to happen.

“The staff as well were all disappointed. I think it’s been a revelation to us, you realise what you’ve got and how much locals depend on you.”

She added: “It’s a bigger gem than I thought it was – we’re going to stay put.”

Blether café was weeks away from handover

Dawn also revealed that her business was just weeks away from being sold to new owners.

But she said she needed to do what was best for her family.

“We had a lot of people interested in the business, and the people who almost got the café I’m sure will be disappointed,” the 53-year-old continued.

“But when things happen in your family, things go to a reset.

“As the sale got closer to being completed, I got to a point where I thought ‘is this the right thing to do?’

“I just put a stop on the whole thing there and then.

The coffee shop is popular with locals. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“The past couple of days we have been telling people that we are staying open. They’re delighted – some even came in with champagne.

“It’s not just a café here, it’s a community – and it’s good to get a reminder of just how important it is.”

Business as usual at Blether

Regulars can now expect to see Dawn’s smiling face for a long time to come.

She added: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but now it feels like a bit of a revitalisation. It’s like the place has re-opened again.

“Blether is going to be here for a long time yet.

“There is a lot of retired people who come into blether, and I’m thinking I’ll still be here too when I’m retired.”

